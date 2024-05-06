Breakthru Beverage Group Recognized as a 'U.S. Best Managed Company' for Third Year in a Row

CICERO, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations spanning across 16 U.S. markets and Canada, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 U.S. Best Managed Company for the third straight year.

Now in its fifth year, this designation, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams. Breakthru achieved several critical milestones in 2023, including entering a new market through the acquisition of Wine Warehouse in California and implementing a new operating model with four North American regions to enable their continued growth and expanded capabilities across their footprint.

"2023 was a year of tremendous growth and evolution for Breakthru, which has been driven by our talented associates. To receive this honor for a third year in a row is a testament of our strong culture, strategy, supplier partnerships, and people." said Stephanie Soto, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer at Breakthru. "As we continue to expand and transform our business, we remain committed to excellence in execution and strive to be the easiest distributor to work with in the industry."

U.S. Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance, and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Recognition

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

