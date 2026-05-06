BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE TEAMSTERS IN ILLINOIS LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Members of Local 710 Demand Fair Contract and Protection of Rights Language

MOKENA, Ill., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 115 drivers at Breakthru Beverage in Cicero, Ill., have been forced to strike over the company's unfair labor practices (ULP). The members of Teamsters Local 710 are fighting to stop the company's unlawful behavior.

Additionally, management is demanding that members waive their lawful right to not cross or work behind a Teamsters picket line at their work location. An agreement without this language would diminish bargaining strength and is a non-starter for the union.

"Breakthru has been interrogating our members and failing to negotiate an acceptable agreement," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Protection of rights language gives our members the right to honor strikes without the fear of being disciplined. We will never agree to a contract that doesn't include this critical protection."

"This company is trying to manipulate our members into accepting concessions when all they had to do was treat workers with respect and dignity," said Del Schaefer, President of Local 710. "Breakthru management must listen to us at the table, or they will continue to hear our voices loud and clear on the streets."

"Management has been trying all of their tricks to get us to give up our legal protections," said Brian Hill, a steward and 22-year driver at Breakthru Beverage. "Members see through these tactics and have had enough. We are ready to show how strong Teamsters solidarity is by fighting for a fair contract and our right to honor picket lines."

Teamsters Local 710 represents thousands of workers from a range of industries throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. For more information, go to Teamsters710.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 710