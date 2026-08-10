TEAMSTERS, ELECTED OFFICIALS RALLY FOR DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT

Amazon Workers and Allies Urge New York City Council to Pass Delivery Reform Bill

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman rallied today with hundreds of rank-and-file Teamsters and New York elected officials in support of the Delivery Protection Act, calling on the New York City Council to pass the groundbreaking legislation without delay.

The Delivery Protection Act, authored by Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-22nd District) and inspired by the Amazon Teamsters 2024 strike, would require Amazon and other delivery companies operating in New York City to license their facilities with the city and hire its delivery workforce directly. If passed, the Delivery Protection Act would make Amazon's corrupt Delivery Service Partner (DSP) model illegal within the five boroughs.

"Amazon's Delivery Service Partner model is the most dangerous business model in America today. It allows Amazon to break the law while hiding behind shell companies it has total control over," O'Brien said. "The Delivery Protection Act is the blueprint for how workers can fight back against Amazon's greed. The New York City Council must pass this critical legislation and do its part to protect American workers."

In response to support for the bill from the City Council and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Amazon has engaged in its most aggressive lobbying effort yet in New York City, spending over $5 million to bankroll a dark money campaign against the Delivery Protection Act. While the Five Borough Jobs Campaign claims to be made up of "small businesses," Amazon has bankrolled over 97 percent of the group's funding since the Delivery Protection Act was announced.

"Amazon is trying to trick New Yorkers and the City Council with a multimillion-dollar astroturf misinformation campaign because it knows that the truth is on the Teamsters' side," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "It is appalling that the top killer of small businesses in this country is now using these same small businesses as a smoke screen to push false narratives against the Delivery Protection Act. Amazon Teamsters will continue to lead the movement to hold Amazon accountable."

"When Amazon shut down my DSP, essentially firing every one of us, they gave us less than a day's notice and did it over text. No company should have that power over workers," said Latrice Johnson, an Amazon Teamster from the DBK4 facility in Maspeth, Queens. "The Delivery Protection Act is how we are fighting back. This law will make it illegal for Amazon to hide behind a fake third party, let alone fire hundreds of people without any respect for our rights. New York City has the power to change how Amazon treats its workers — the Delivery Protection Act will do it."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters