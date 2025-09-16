BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Delivery Drivers in St. Louis Organize with Local 600 for Better Wages, Benefits

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Breakthru Beverage in St. Louis, Mo., have overwhelmingly voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 600. The 41 workers are seeking increased pay, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

"Breakthru has taken advantage of these drivers for far too long," said John Kelting, President of Local 600. "It's now time for these new Teamsters to obtain the wages, benefits, and working conditions they rightfully deserve."

"This dedicated group of drivers work hard and deserve a contract that honors their worth," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We are ready to stand alongside them as they fight for a fair first contract."

Breakthru Beverage is one of the largest beverage wholesalers in North America, operating in 15 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Teamsters represent hundreds of workers at Breakthru locations throughout the country.

"Joining the Teamsters gives us the opportunity to voice our concerns and hold the company accountable," said Ray Molett, a new member of Local 600 and six-year driver at Breakthru Beverage. "Now we have a voice on the job and a seat at the negotiating table. We are ready to fight for a strong Teamsters contract that includes better pay and respect."

Teamsters Local 600 represents working men and women in the St. Louis County area. For more information go to teamsters600.org.

