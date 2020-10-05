Breakwater Energy Partners Constructs Largest Produced Water Recycling Facility In The Permian Basin

"Operators tell us all the time that they want to recycle 100% of their wastewater. But they either lack the ability to aggregate enough recycled water when they need it, or they are unable to distribute their water to others when they have too much," said Jason Jennaro, Chief Executive Officer of Breakwater. "We call our approach collaborative recycling. We're saving our customers money by integrating their entire water supply chains into a single multi-customer connection point which includes last mile recycled water distribution to the wellsite. Collaborative recycling is the right thing for customers from an ESG perspective, but it's also the right thing economically. Operators don't want to pay twice for the same water: once for completions and a second time for disposal."

BSRS also provides customers with significant operational flexibility. The facility integrates hundreds of thousands of barrels of produced water into a nexus point which then provides the option to recycle, store, or dispose of water. BSRS has recycled almost 5 million barrels of produced water in the 3rd quarter alone. It has 1.5 million barrels of commercially permitted treated water storage capacity and has generated almost 10 million data points within its proprietary cloud-based water balancing and data management system.

"What makes this facility different is not just its size and scale, but rather its business model. Breakwater has adopted a 'recycle first' water midstream model at a time when most of the industry's water is still discarded into saltwater disposals," said Jennaro. "Breakwater has invested heavily in its last mile delivery capability, which affords us the flexibility to transfer high quantities of recycled water directly to customer's wellsite. This distribution capability is a key part of how we are able to recycle such a high percentage of our customer's wastewater."

About Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Breakwater is a leading provider of integrated water supply chain solutions to the oilfield. Breakwater's management team has been providing water management solutions to customers across the United States since 1994 including large-scale sewer rehabilitation projects, wastewater treatments plants and related services for major municipalities.

Breakwater's water recycling segment is the market-leading provider of water reuse services in the Permian Basin. Breakwater formed its water recycling segment in 2016 by acquiring Waterstone Resources, which began operations in 2013. Breakwater Water Recycling operations have installed capacity in the Permian Basin to process more than one million barrels of water per day for a customer base comprised mostly of large E&P operators.

Breakwater's Water Transfer division owns more than 350 miles of lay flat hose, 150 water transfer pumps and in-basin accommodations for 300 employees. It has become one of the largest providers of transfer services in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins. Breakwater's Water Sourcing division has exclusive access to deliver more than fifty million barrels of sourced water with relationships to deliver up to one hundred million barrels of fresh water across the Delaware and Midland basins.

Breakwater's Water Midstream division develops and operates systems across the Permian Basin and integrates them into its water supply, transfer, and recycling capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.breakwaterenergy.com .

SOURCE Breakwater Energy Partners

Related Links

https://www.breakwaterenergy.com

