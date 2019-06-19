Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC Unifies Brands Under One Name

HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC ("Breakwater"), is pleased to announce that it has unified its family of companies under the Breakwater name. In addition to Breakwater Energy Services, Waterstone Resources, and Breakwater Sourcing Services, Breakwater is also forming a water midstream division which will construct and operate permanent infrastructure in support of its other segments.

With over 400 people, 400,000 barrels per day of recycling capacity, access to more than fifty million barrels of fresh water supply and more than 350 miles of lay flat hose, Breakwater has become one of the largest integrated providers of water supply chain solutions to the oil and gas industry. "We are excited to be uniting all of our brands and services under the Breakwater name," said John McGillis, President and Chief Operating Officer and Jason Jennaro, Chief Executive Officer in a joint statement. "We are looking forward to providing our customers even more solutions as we continue our commitment to the quality of our work, integrity and continuous improvement."

About Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Breakwater is a leading provider of integrated water supply chain solutions to the oilfield. Breakwater's management team has been providing water management solutions to customers across the United States since 1994 including large-scale sewer rehabilitation projects, wastewater treatments plants and related services for major municipalities

Breakwater's water recycling segment is the market-leading provider of water reuse services in the Permian Basin. Breakwater formed its water recycling segment in 2016 by acquiring Waterstone Resources, which began operations in 2013. The water recycling segment currently operates in the Permian Basin and has the capacity to process more than 400,000 barrels per day of water for a customer base comprised mostly of large E&P operators.

Breakwater's water transfer division owns more than 350 miles of lay flat hose and 140 water transfer pumps. It has quickly become one of the largest providers of transfer services in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins. Breakwater's sourcing business has exclusive access to deliver more than fifty million barrels of sourced water with relationships to deliver up to one hundred million barrels of fresh water across the Delaware and Midland basins. Breakwater's newly formed water midstream division develops and operates systems across the Permian Basin and integrates them into its water supply, transfer and recycling capabilities.

For more information, please visit www.breakwaterenergy.com.

