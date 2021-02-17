Breakwater Learning Announces Community Solar Partnership with Relay Power

PORTLAND, Maine., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Breakwater is Going Green

On Thursday 2/11, Breakwater Learning announced that the organization will be joining a Community Solar project to purchase solar energy credits here in Maine. Switching a portion of the organization's usage to solar will not only cut Breakwater's carbon footprint, it will also have cost-savings that can be put to use elsewhere in the budget.

Residents Can Participate Too

These farms are also open to any Maine residents served by CMP, and Breakwater encourages the community to join them in choosing clean energy. Executive Director David Sullivan said of the program: "We're excited to cut the organization's carbon footprint, and to be able to extend this opportunity to the community as well. Community Solar is a great new option for those that want to choose clean energy [and save], but can't install solar themselves." For any sign-ups that come from this partnership, Relay Power will also make a $100 donation to the organization's Net Zero Fund to increase each individual's impact, and to help Breakwater achieve its Net Zero goals. Residents that join Breakwater in choosing renewable, clean energy will not only help fight climate change and support local clean energy - they will also save up to 15% on their electricity costs by participating.

Anyone who's interested can learn more at: relaypower.com/breakwater

About Relay Power

Relay Power's mission is to engage residential members to power their homes with clean, local renewable power using simple, accessible and affordable options. The Relay Power team has contracted residential and small commercial members for over 30 MW of Community Solar projects to date. To learn more about Relay Power please visit www.relaypower.com .

About Breakwater Learning

Breakwater's mission is to engage our students in an optimal learning experience that inspires them to live well on the planet, embrace their whole being, and realize their full potential. We accomplish this by continually reviewing and applying best educational practice while remaining true to our community's values and spirit. To learn more about Breakwater Learning, visit: http://school.breakwaterlearning.org/

