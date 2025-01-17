Breakwater's Weekly Hospitality Report Surpasses 4,000 Subscribers

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater's Weekly Hospitality and CRE Report surpasses 4,000 individuals throughout the industry's top hospitality owners, investors, lenders, operators, and consultants across the United States and abroad. Created in 2024, the objective for the newsletter was to ensure major hospitality and travel news and trends covered in over 70 different publications is aggregated each week not only for Breakwater's benefit but for their investment partners, clients, and industry contacts to ensure nothing major is missed each week. Breakwater's audience consist of many of the top private equity, hedge fund, and family offices in the United States.

In 2025, Breakwater plans to add their own content and will cover markets they are currently active in including NYC, Charleston, Montana, Asheville, Georgia, and others.

Breakwater is a vertically integrated hospitality investment, development, and advisory firm based in Charleston, SC. Founded in 2019, Breakwater has asset managed over $1 billion in hotel market value as well as completed over $200 million in value-add renovations. Breakwater is actively seeking hospitality investments for existing, new development, and redevelopment assets across the debt and equity capital stack within the United States. www.breakwaterco.com

SOURCE Breakwater