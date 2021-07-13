Brean Capital Announces the Closing of a $132,162,000 Offering of Certificates by the IMS Ecuadorian Mortgage Loan 2021-1 Trust

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brean Capital, LLC, a nationally recognized full-service investment firm specializing in capital raising and advisory services, announces the closing of a $132,162,000 offering of certificates by the IMS Ecuadorian Mortgage 2021-1 Trust. Fitch Ratings, Inc. assigned a AAAsf with an outlook negative rating to the transaction. The certificates have the benefit of a guaranty of timely interest and ultimate principal by the United States International Development Finance Corporation, a government agency whose mission is to support economic and social development in emerging markets.

International Mortgage Securitizations ("IMS"), a Virginia LLC, is the U.S. sponsor and grantor of the trust. Banco Pichincha C.A., Ecuador's largest private bank, is the originator, seller and servicer of the mortgage loans. Brean Capital, LLC served as sole underwriter and placement agent.

William Cowden, Managing Member of IMS, stated, "This historic transaction, representing the first sale of Ecuadorian-based, mortgage-backed securities to U.S. investors, occurred because of the creativity and diligence of Brean Capital's team. We look forward to working with the firm again."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital's Investment Banking Group is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their strategic and financial goals. For more than 40 years, the firm has specialized in providing capital raising, M&A and financial advisory services to middle-market businesses. Throughout its history, Brean Capital has established a track record of providing its clients with deep market knowledge, commitment and experience to ensure a successful transaction. For more information, visit https://www.breancapital.com/IB/IBIndex.

