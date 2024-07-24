Breast Biopsy Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 778.7 million from 2024-2028, Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast biopsy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 778.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 10.87% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases is driving market growth, with a trend towards paradigm shift towards adoption of breast biopsy robot systems. However, high cost of breast biopsy poses a challenge. Key market players include Advin Health Care, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Carestream Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., IZI Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Suretech Medical Inc., Vector Medical, and Zamar Care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global breast biopsy devices market 2024-2028

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 778.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Canada Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Carestream Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., IZI Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Suretech Medical Inc., Vector Medical, and Zamar Care

Market Driver

The breast biopsy devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for breast cancer screening. Advanced technologies such as robotic platforms, surgical navigation systems, and artificial intelligence are in high demand to ensure accurate and efficient surgical procedures. Hand-held needles and imaging-guidance systems are commonly used for breast biopsies, but human errors during these procedures can lead to inaccurate results. To address this challenge, researchers have developed robotic systems like the Sunram 5, an MRI-safe robot for breast biopsy, which helps in localizing breast lesions and ensuring procedural efficacy. Additionally, AI technology is being integrated into breast biopsy systems to reduce human errors and improve healthcare outcomes. This cutting-edge technology can provide doctors with accurate data, enhance connectivity, and offer efficient screening to patients. Vendors are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to improve traditional biopsy systems and provide high-quality, effective breast biopsies.

The Breast Biopsy Devices market is witnessing significant trends in needle biopsies and liquid biopsies for early cancer detection. Liquid biopsies using circulating tumor cells and DNA fragments offer a less invasive alternative to surgical breast biopsies. The complexity of tumors calls for advancements in biopsy techniques, leading to breakthroughs in therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. Skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals utilize various devices such as biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, and assay kits for needle breast biopsies and surgical breast biopsies. These devices are essential in surgical centers, hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms. The market is also influenced by clinical trials, cancer conferences, webinar materials, breast cancer screening, reimbursements, incidence of breast cancer, deaths caused by invasive breast cancers, premalignant breast conditions, and screening procedures. The market's growth is driven by the need for accurate biopsy samples for diagnosis and treatment. However, concerns regarding needle reuse and biopsy techniques continue to impact market trends.

Market Challenges

Breast biopsy procedures are essential for the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The increasing need for breast cancer screening has led to a higher adoption rate of breast biopsy devices globally. Mammograms, ultrasound, and MRIs are commonly used to guide breast biopsies and locate abnormalities. Needle biopsies are performed by physicians to investigate mass or lump formations. Image-guided, minimally invasive breast biopsies are conducted in hospitals, clinics, and cancer centers. Costs vary, with insured patients paying an average of USD1,500 - USD6,000 and uninsured patients USD2,500 - USD6,500 . The high cost of image-guided procedures may hinder market growth. Incorrect usage of guidance systems may lead to false results. Reluctance to adopt novel technologies, particularly in developing economies, and minimal acceptance among uninsured patients pose challenges to the global breast biopsy devices market.

The Breast Biopsy Devices market faces several challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Needle biopsies and liquid biopsies are common methods, but the complexity of tumors requires advanced techniques like circulating tumor cells and DNA fragments detection. Clinical trials for breakthrough techniques are ongoing. Skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals use various devices such as biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, and assay kits for surgical and liquid breast biopsies. Early cancer detection is crucial for therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring in surgical centers, hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. Reimbursements, incidence of breast cancer, deaths caused, invasive breast cancers, premalignant breast, and screening procedures impact market growth. Needle reuse and biopsy techniques are key concerns. Stay updated with conference and webinar materials for the latest developments in breast cancer and breast cancer screening.

Segment Overview

This breast biopsy devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Biopsy needles and systems

1.2 Biopsy image-guided systems

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 ASCs

2.3 Breast cancer specialty centers and clinics

2.4 Others Modality 3.1 Stereotactic x-ray guided breast biopsy

3.2 Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy

3.3 MRI-guided breast biopsy Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia

4.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Biopsy needles and systems- The Breast Biopsy Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and advancements in diagnostic technology. Companies are innovating to develop more accurate and less invasive devices, such as vacuum-assisted and wireless biopsy systems. Market leaders include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, and Siemens Healthineers. These companies are expanding their product portfolios and investing in research and development to stay competitive. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by rising demand for early and accurate breast cancer detection.

The global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. As of 2024, the market is projected to expand significantly, driven by advancements in biomarker detection and rising awareness about early cancer detection. Key players are innovating with enhanced technologies to improve accuracy and accessibility. With growing prevalence of breast cancer and heightened focus on personalized medicine, this market is set to witness substantial growth, offering promising opportunities for stakeholders and investors alike.

Research Analysis

The Breast Biopsy Devices market encompasses a range of tools used in the diagnosis of breast cancer and pre-malignant conditions. These devices include needle breast biopsy systems and surgical breast biopsy instruments. The global market for breast biopsy devices is driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer and deaths caused by it. According to the World Health Organization, there were approximately 2.3 million cases of breast cancer and 685,000 deaths in 2020. Early detection through breast cancer screening procedures is crucial for effective therapy selection and treatment monitoring. Liquid biopsy devices are gaining popularity for their non-invasive approach in detecting early-stage cancers and monitoring recurrence. The market for breast biopsy devices spans across various end-users such as surgical centers, hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and laboratory supplies. Reimbursements and treatment accessibility are significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Breast Biopsy Devices Market encompasses a range of tools and technologies used in the diagnosis of breast cancer through various biopsy procedures. These procedures include needle biopsies, surgical breast biopsies, and liquid breast biopsies. The global market for breast biopsy devices is driven by the high incidence of breast cancer and deaths caused by invasive and premalignant breast diseases. Reimbursements for breast cancer screening and diagnostic procedures also play a significant role in market growth. Breast cancer screening procedures aim to detect early-stage cancers, allowing for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes. Biopsy samples obtained through these procedures are used for diagnosis, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The complexity of tumors and the need for accurate and reliable diagnosis have led to the development of breakthrough techniques such as liquid biopsy, which uses circulating tumor cells and DNA fragments for diagnosis. Clinical trials and research in the field of breast cancer continue to drive innovation in breast biopsy devices. Skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals use various biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, and assay kits to perform biopsies in surgical centers, hospitals, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The availability and accessibility of these devices are crucial for effective cancer treatment and monitoring.

