Breast Cancer Alliance Annual Luncheon + Fashion Show With Chaunte Lowe and Ann Caruso Raises well over $1mm

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA) hosted its annual luncheon and fashion show, A Celebration of Beauty, Courage and Authenticity, at Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY. Presented in collaboration with fashion sponsors Richards and Carolina Herrera, the day featured guest speakers and breast cancer survivors Ann Caruso, celebrity fashion stylist, tastemaker and Chaunte Lowe, four-time Olympic medalist, world champion high jumper. During the celebration, models of inspiration walked the runway to a standing ovation, and attendees relished in Carolina Herrera's Spring 2023 collection from Creative Director Wes Gordon.

Chaunte Lowe, Ann Caruso at BCA Annual Luncheon + Fashion Show

BCA is a leading private breast cancer foundation making a national impact through major investments in early-stage research, fellowships, education, and support. Since BCA's founding in 1996, this signature event is the biggest and most impactful of the year, raising over $1mm annually in fulfillment of BCA's mission. For information or sponsorship please contact [email protected]

SPONSORS: Richards, Carolina Herrera, Greenwich Hospital/Yale New Haven Health, Jackson Family Wines, JLL, JP Morgan Chase, Kia Motors, Merrimac, Newmark, Northern Trust, Paxman, among others

Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest private non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the U.S. Breast Cancer Alliance has awarded over $32 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To promote these goals, the organization invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underserved.

