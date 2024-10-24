BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE HOSTS 28TH ANNUAL LUNCHEON WITH SOLD-OUT CROWD OF 850 AND FEATURED KEYNOTE ADDRESS FROM CLEA SHEARER

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Breast Cancer Alliance hosted its annual luncheon and fashion show, Club Pink: Your Fight is Our Fight, at Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY. The annual luncheon raised funds in support of BCA's mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure.

Clea Shearer at the Breast Cancer Alliance Luncheon

Presented in collaboration with fashion sponsors Richards of Greenwich and AKRIS, the luncheon featured a keynote from Clea Shearer, breast cancer survivor and co-founder of The Home Edit. During the celebration, models of inspiration, breast cancer survivors and patients, bravely walked the runway in a celebration of life and hope.

"Most people know me as the co-founder of The Home Edit but my most important role, really, is being a breast cancer survivor and I am alive and well for one reason and it is because I advocated for myself and my own health and I did not take no for an answer," shared Clea Shearer during her keynote address.

Key sponsors of the event included Addyi, AQR, Bank of America, Bfloral, Dylan's Candy Bar, FOSS, Freepoint Commodities, Greenwich Point Dermatology, Greenwich Hospital, Jackson Family Wines, JP Morgan, Newmark, Northern Trust, Paul Weiss, RIPE Bar Juice and Roblox among others.

Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest private non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the U.S. Breast Cancer Alliance has awarded over $33 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To promote these goals, the organization invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underserved. www.breastcanceralliance.org

SOURCE Breast Cancer Alliance