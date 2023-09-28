BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH: NEW CANCER RISK SURVEY REVEALS RISK FACTORS ARE WIDELY MISUNDERSTOOD

News provided by

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 16:59 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from Myriad Genetics Inc., (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, revealed that breast density and family health history are two misunderstood breast cancer risk factors. 

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9194951-myriad-genetics-cancer-risk-survey-breast-cancer-screenings/

Continue Reading
Video News Release
Video News Release
Lisa Wade at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, where she took her MyRisk test
Lisa Wade at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, where she took her MyRisk test

 Of the women surveyed:

  • 48% do not know what breast density is and 50% are unsure if it has anything to do with breast cancer risk
  • Few women feel like they have all the medical information they need from their mother's side (19%) and father's side (15%) to better understand their breast cancer risk
  • Nearly a quarter of women reported they don't talk about health issues in their families as the primary reason they don't know anything about their mother's and father's family medical history

 Women with dense breast tissue are up to four times more likely to develop breast cancer compared to women without dense breasts.1 Higher-density tissue can make it more difficult to detect breast masses or cancer during a screening and may require additional imaging tests. The Federal Drug Administration recently updated mammography regulations requiring mammography facilities to notify patients about the density of their breasts by September 2024.

 More information is available here.

About Myriad Genetics Cancer Risk nationwide survey
Myriad Genetics Cancer Risk Survey is a nationwide poll conducted online by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. from June 20-29, 2023 among a statistically representative sample (n=1632) of U.S. females age 18+. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3%.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

 MyRisk is the first hereditary cancer test to incorporate breast density using Tyrer-Cuzick version 8 (TCv8) and evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to identify genetic changes associated with an increased cancer risk. For more information, please visit: https://myriad.com/hcp-myrisk-hereditary-cancer-test/.

1 McCormack VA, dos Santos Silva I. Breast density and parenchymal patterns as markers of breast cancer risk: a meta-analysis. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2006;15(6):1159–69. doi: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-06-0034 [PubMed] [Google Scholar]

SOURCE Myriad Genetics, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.