Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023: A $44.11 Billion market by 2027 - Forecasts to 2032 with Focus on Abemaciclib, Alpelisib, Anastrozole, and Aredia

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the breast cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Biocon, Merck & Co. Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Janssen Global services LLC and MacroGenics Inc.



The global breast cancer drugs market will grow from $31.50 billion in 2022 to $33.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The breast cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $44.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The breast cancer drugs market consists of sales of Abemaciclib, Alpelisib, Anastrozole, and Aredia. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Breast cancer drugs refer to anti-cancer medications that can be taken orally or intravenously (injected into a vein). The majority of the body's cancer cells are reached by the medications via the bloodstream. Chemotherapy may occasionally be administered directly into this region if cancer has spread to the spinal fluid, which surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord (called intrathecal chemotherapy).



North America is the largest region in the breast cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the breast cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug types in breast cancer drugs are HER2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors, and hormonal receptors. A mitotic inhibitor is a medication that prevents cell division, or mitosis. Microtubules, that pull the chromosomes apart as a cell divides, are disrupted by these medications.

The different types include metastatic breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and others (ductal carcinoma in situ, invasive ductal carcinoma, inflammatory breast cancer, breast cancer during pregnancy, and others). The several sectors include hospitals, clinics, and others and are distributed through various channels such as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and online channels.



The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer drug market. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and affects around 2.1 million women each year. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer affected 2.3 million women globally in 2020, with 685 000 fatalities.

The factors responsible for breast cancer include the heredity, age, and lifestyle of a person, and are more common in developed countries. As the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer rises, the demand for breast cancer drugs increases, thereby driving the market growth.



Adverse side effects caused by the use of breast cancer drugs are acting as a restraint on the breast cancer drugs market. Breast cancer drugs can result in long-term or short-term side effects including headaches, dental issues, osteoporosis, heart problems, cataracts, blood clots, infertility, and others. As a result, patients depend on alternate or complementary treatments to deal with the side effects, thereby increasing overall treatment costs. Also, the long-lasting nature of some of the side effects discourages the use of breast cancer drugs, affecting the market growth.



Manufacturers of breast cancer drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, and product knowledge and expand the business. Manufacturers of breast cancer drugs are governed by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA and the European Medicines Agency in the European Union.

The European medicines agency (EMA) regulates the market for breast cancer drugs by granting licenses to the drugs that have been proven to be safe and clinically effective. The drug is evaluated to understand its benefits and risks and then tested for any post-usage effects. The drug can be commercially sold in the European Union upon approval from the EMA. The EMA can also grant a conditional marketing authorization indicating approval but can withdraw it if found unsafe or ineffective.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

Biocon

Merck & Co. Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Janssen Global services LLC

MacroGenics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics

Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Oncogenex

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

MacroGenics Inc.

Abbott

Apthera Inc.

Oncothyreon Inc.

Bipar Sciences

Puma Biotechnology

Sanofi S.A.

Genentech

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Breast Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Breast Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Breast Cancer Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Breast Cancer Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Breast Cancer Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Breast Cancer Drugs Market



5. Breast Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Breast Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Others (Ductal Carcinoma Insitu, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer During Pregnancy, Others)

6.2. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

HER2 Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-Metabolites

Aromatase Inhibitors

Hormonal Receptor

6.3. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ambulatory

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

6.4. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Others

7. Breast Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

