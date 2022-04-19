Breast Cancer Education Hub, LearnLookLocate.com, Calls for Global Movement of Early Disease Detection - Gathers Elite Panel of Expert Doctors and Survivors from All Over the World to Share Stories and Help Connect with Others

'Education is critical for early detection…'

TUCSON, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Look Locate (LLL – https://learnlooklocate.com/) recently highlighted its global campaign to help raise awareness for early breast cancer detection, showcasing a panel of elite cancer specialists who have worked diligently over the years to offer the best treatment options, while also allowing empowered patients to interact directly with medical experts.

LLL has attracted major industry attention and engagement, gathering a top-tier medical advisory team of surgeons, pathologists, oncologists, psychologists, and surgery specialists like Barry Rosen, MD, FACS; , Nila H. Alsheik, MD.;. Yara V. Roberston, MD FACS; Dr. Ron Israeli, MD; Christina G. Hibbert, Psy. D.; Rahul Singh, MD.; Ramji Rajendran, MD, PhD James B. Saviers II, MS, OTR/LCLT; Amy Patel, MD Allison DiPasquale, MD, Hannah Gilmore, MD, Anne Peled, MD. These world-class experts are devoting their personal time towards a dedicated web page on LLL site and make themselves available to answer questions on LLL's social media platforms.

Breast Cancer: A Journey No One Wants to Take

LLL is a thriving digital hub for a wide range of curated breast cancer education, community outreach, social media, and treatment options that feature some of the most innovative cancer research/treatments available – with some options that are lesser known by the general public. LLL works to raise patient awareness of multiple treatment options, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Diep Flap Breast Reconstruction, Cyberknife, GammaKnife, and genomic testing, which can help determine whether patients need chemotherapy treatment.

LLL also brings together a series of poignant survivor stories, blogs, and testimonies to serve as points of light for new patients with a frightening breast cancer diagnosis. After diagnosis, the window for people to understand their options is small – so LLL provides a one-stop location for prevention, treatment, and other critical breast cancer information.

Learn Look Locate: Online Tools for Every Level of a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Educate: Breast cancer education and support that empowers.

Breast cancer education and support that empowers. Inspire: Global survivor stories to educate and uplift.

Global survivor stories to educate and uplift. Connect: Creating relationships and connections that endure.

Of the site's goals, Senior Medical Advisor for LLL, Dr. Barry Rosen said: "I am completely aligned with the mission of LLL to help educate and inform people on critical early detection signals as it relates to breast cancer. I applaud and support the platform LLL provides to bridge the gap between the medical community and the patient. It is extremely important that we give patients the opportunity to be heard and connect with us, and other survivors going through treatment, to feel emotionally understood and informed."

Stay up to date on the latest therapies and breast cancer news by following LLL on social media @learnlooklocate ­– Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Website.

About Learn Look Locate (LLL)

Founded in 2018 by breast cancer survivor, Cynthia Jordan, LLL represents a global movement for breast cancer support and education. As part of her founding mission to diagnose breast cancer early and save lives, LLL provides answers to the most important questions patients have: What do I need to know? Who are my resources? Where do I turn now?

LLL focuses on early detection and early diagnosis, aggregating the latest technology and research, the most cutting-edge breast cancer treatments, and information from globally recognized doctors/specialists. Understanding breast cancer at the earliest possible point of a patient's journey is critical. LLL empowers everyone touched by this diagnosis with a supportive community who share their breast cancer stories – all ages, genders, and at all stages of the disease.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Jordan

1-407-592-4474

[email protected]

SOURCE Learn Look Locate