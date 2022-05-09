Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026 | Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Cases to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Reagent Kits



Instruments



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The reagent kits segment will gain a considerable proportion of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The increase can be ascribed to the introduction of innovative breast cancer liquid biopsy reagents that perform circulating biomarker analysis and target enrichment, an increase in financing for breast cancer liquid biopsy R&D, and an increase in the approval of breast cancer liquid biopsy reagent kits.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73346

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our breast cancer liquid biopsy market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies programs to detect breast cancer at the early stages as one of the prime reasons driving the breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth during the next few years.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.

Epic Sciences Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Isogen Life Science BV

Johnson and Johnson

Lucence Health Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

MiRXES Pte Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Sysmex Inostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer liquid biopsy market vendors

Related Reports:

RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environmental Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 464.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biodesix Inc., Cardiff Oncology Inc., Epic Sciences Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Isogen Life Science BV, Johnson and Johnson, Lucence Health Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA, MiRXES Pte Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Inostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Reagent kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Reagent kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Reagent kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Reagent kits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Reagent kits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 89: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Biodesix Inc.

Exhibit 94: Biodesix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Biodesix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Biodesix Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 102: Fluxion Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fluxion Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Fluxion Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Guardant Health Inc.

Exhibit 105: Guardant Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Guardant Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Guardant Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Guardant Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 109: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

Exhibit 114: Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA - Key offerings

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

Exhibit 117: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 121: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 124: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio