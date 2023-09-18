Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to grow by USD 15 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow by USD 15 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, research institutes, and others), type (humanized, human, chimeric, and murine), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Advances in technology and the increasing incidence of breast cancer have increased the demand for monoclonal antibodies in the region. The key factors driving the market growth in this region are the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, the need for early detection of breast cancer, and the development of targeted therapies. In addition, North America has a strong healthcare infrastructure, genomic expertise, and broad access to monoclonal antibodies. Regional medical organizations focus on targeted therapies to treat many types of cancer, including breast cancer. This has led to the need for personalized medicine and the development of related monoclonal antibodies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Celltrion Co. Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MacroGenics Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers breast cancer monoclonal antibodies such as KANJINTI.

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals play an important role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of breast cancer. Furthermore, hospitals often serve as primary centers for breast cancer diagnosis. As part of breast cancer treatment plans, hospitals provide monoclonal antibody drug therapy directly to patients.

Key Driver

Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies for breast cancer treatment

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

Rising number of patient support initiatives for breast cancer awareness

Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies for breast cancer treatment is a key factor driving market growth. Minimally invasive therapies, such as targeted monoclonal antibody therapy, are gaining prominence due to their potential to provide effective, less invasive treatments with fewer side effects. Minimally invasive treatment, including monoclonal antibody therapy targeting specific tumor cells or molecules and causing minimal damage to healthy tissues, is more effective than traditional chemotherapeutics or surgical procedures. In addition, the key factors driving the development of minimally invasive therapies are shorter hospital stays, reduced pain and discomfort, and faster recovery. Breast cancer patients are primarily looking for alternatives to traditional treatments that often include more invasive procedures, longer hospital stays, and extended recovery times. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

