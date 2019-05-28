Breast Cancer Survivor Speaks at USC

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaker, author of the award-winning book Hidden Treasure – 5 Steps to Transformational Self-Love and breast cancer survivor Kara Adams was the most recent author to speak at the USC Survivor Author Series. The series is a Norris Community Benefit and Keck Medicine of USC sponsored program. The USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is a leader in cancer research, with more than 200 members investigating the complex origins and progression of cancer, developing prevention strategies and searching for cures. The center is part of the Keck School of Medicine and is designated by the National Cancer Institute as one of the nation's 45 comprehensive cancer centers.

Kara Adams

Through Kara's cancer journey she was able to give firsthand recollections of what it felt like to go through chemotherapy, to have a bi-lateral mastectomy and the journey back to recovery. "Life is messy and complicated – and then you get cancer. Kara Adams teaches us how to thrive in the midst of adversity and heartbreak," said Mary Aalto, the event coordinator.

Kara's professional background includes more than 15 years of marketing strategy, improving company performance and product utilization in the financial services industry. She became known as an expert in digital platforms and customer journeys for the largest auction house in the world, worth 16.7 billion dollars, and was the vice president of marketing for the largest credit union in Riverside County, a 1.3 billion dollar financial institution. But Kara's real claim to fame, and why so many talented women seek her out, is her powerful story of how she reclaimed herself as a "hidden treasure" and learned to live a life full of joy, meaning, and purpose."

Contact Kara Adams at (909) 333.4033 by email at info@karaadams.com or visit https://karaadams.com/speaking for review copies, photos, and an author bio.

Related Images

kara-adams.png

Kara Adams

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI6EHTEdmCY

SOURCE Kara Adams