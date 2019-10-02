Breast Cancer Survivor Walks in Celebrating Courage Fashion Show

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaker, author and breast cancer survivor Kara Adams walked the runway with her 9-year-old son in the Celebrating Courage Fashion Show, put on by San Manuel Casino. The breast cancer awareness benefit was held on September 28 at the Fox Theater in Redlands, California. The event featured the stories of seven breast cancer survivors, a fashion show and rhythmic bird songs were performed live by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Bird Singers and Dancers.

Kara Adams

The Fox Theater was draped in pastel pink, gold, and cream colors. When you first checked into the event, you were greeted by a beautiful golden hummingbird statue, surrounded by flowers. As you walked inside, you were met by an eight-foot elegant balloon archway, vendors selling one of a kind jewelry, and the sweet scent of candles. When you looked up, the banquet room had chandeliers with crystals, pink feathers, and ribbons dripping from each one. "My breath was taken away as I entered the room; it was something out of a fairy tale. I'm always amazed about how something so horrible (my cancer fight) can bring with it something so beautiful. The thought that there are so many people who are working to make sure that we find a cure for this awful disease brings joy to my heart," said Kara Adams who was one of the seven survivor models.

Proceeds from the event will benefit both Susan G Komen Inland Empire, founded in 1998 by a group of women whose vision was to have a world without breast cancer, and the Pink Ribbon Place, established in 2006 and adopted by the Riverside Community Health Foundation in 2013, whose purpose is to improve the quality of life for those impacted before, during and after cancer. Check out the links if you are interested in finding out more or donating to either worthy cause.

Susan G Komen I.E. https://komenie.org/ and Pink Ribbon Place http://pink.rchf.org/.

Kara Adams, www.KaraAdams.com, info@KaraAdams.com, 909.333.4033

