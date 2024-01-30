Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023, USD 15.64 billion Growth is Expected between 2023 to 2028, Robust pipeline and new drug approvals to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to increase by USD 15.64 billion, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. Robust pipeline and new drug approvals are key factors driving growth. The market is witnessing the development of innovative treatments targeting the advanced stages of the disease. These novel therapies employ advanced mechanisms of action, including tyrosine kinase inhibition, PARP inhibition, CDK4/6 inhibition, PI3 kinase inhibition, and others. Clinical trials have shown their superior efficacy compared to existing treatments, particularly in individuals resistant to endocrine therapy. For instance, Novartis AG's Alpelisib and Fulvestrant combination therapy demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 11 months, compared to 5.7 months with Fulvestrant alone in phase III trials. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2024-2028
  • The rise in strategic collaborations is a primary trend shaping the growth. 
  • Increasing approvals of biosimilars is one of the significant challenges restricting the market growth. 

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Download a Free Sample Report

Based on Disease Type, the market is classified into invasive breast cancers and ductal carcinoma in situ. The invasive breast cancer segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) segment, also known as infiltrating ductal carcinoma, is characterized by cancer cells invading the breast's fibrous or fatty tissue beyond the milk ducts. It constitutes about 80% of cases and presents symptoms like breast swelling, skin irritation, nipple pain, and lumps. Besides genetic mutations, hormonal and environmental factors like smoking and radiation exposure elevate IDC risk.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Despite the high cost of treatments, the region is experiencing substantial growth, driven by reimbursement programs in the US and Canada. The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) offer reimbursements for diagnosis and treatment, including drugs like Trastuzumab and IBRANCE. Additionally, CMS has introduced value-based care models to manage therapeutic costs. Subscribe Now

Advancements in Breast Cancer Therapeutics

Breast cancer therapeutics encompass a range of treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. These therapies target different types, such as HER2-positive, ER-positive, and PR-positive, and may be used in neoadjuvant or adjuvant settings. For metastatic breast cancer, biomarkers and personalized medicine play a crucial role in treatment decisions. Clinical trials and drug development focus on improving outcomes and addressing resistance mechanisms. Monoclonal antibodies and genetic testing are key tools. Combination therapies are being explored to enhance efficacy. Side effects are managed with palliative and supportive care. Early detection and precision medicine are driving market trends.

The global throat cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion at a CAGR of 7.51% between 2023 and 2028. 

The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 575.25 million at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2022 and 2027. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Disease Type

Segmentation by Therapy

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

