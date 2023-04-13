Breast cancer therapeutics market size grow by USD 13.85 billion between 2021 to 2026; AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc., among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 13.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.95%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer, robust pipeline and new drug approvals, and rising number of patient support initiatives. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of both global and local players. The competition in the market is intense owing to increasing investments, new product launches, acquisitions, and various other initiatives taken by vendors to spread awareness and increase the demand for breast cancer therapeutics. The prominent vendors present in the global breast cancer therapeutics market are primarily focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance the technological landscape and thereby strengthen their product offerings to expand the customer base. Moreover, the vendors operating in the market are focusing on other strategies, such as partnerships and new product launches, to establish their presence in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as ABP 90 and trastuzumab.

- The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as ABP 90 and trastuzumab. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as Aromatase inhibitors, selective estrogen receptor degraders, HER2 antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

- The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as Aromatase inhibitors, selective estrogen receptor degraders, HER2 antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as Verzenio, Tamoxifen, and Aromatase inhibitor.

- The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as Verzenio, Tamoxifen, and Aromatase inhibitor. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as immune checkpoint inhibitors.

- The company offers breast cancer therapeutics such as immune checkpoint inhibitors. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the targeted therapy segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the expected approvals of new therapies. The market has several targeted therapies in the pipeline. For instance, TECENTRIQ and ABRAXANE combination therapy is in Phase III trials for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. It is expected to be launched during the forecast period. The availability of such drugs in the pipeline is driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the availability of reimbursement schemes in countries such as the US and Canada . The rising female population and the growing geriatric population are other factors contributing to the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Rising number of patient support initiatives

Rising prevalence of breast cancer

Robust pipeline and new drug approvals

Many non-profit organizations, healthcare providers, and government initiatives across the world are aiming to improve patient access to resources and address the economic and emotional burden associated with breast cancer. For instance, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) led by the CDC provides low-income, uninsured, and underserved women access to timely breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Similarly, Susan G. Komen, a non-profit organization in the US, launched the Komen Treatment Assistance Program along with CancerCare. The motive of the program is to help cancer patients facing financial challenges. The availability of such patient support initiatives is increasing the demand for diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, which is driving market growth.

Major Trends:

Rise in strategic collaborations

Emerging novel therapies

Availability of improved diagnostic modalities

The market is witnessing an increase in the number of collaborations and acquisitions among manufacturers, research groups, and government bodies. For instance, in August 2021, Gilead Sciences and Merck (MSD) signed a clinical trial partnership and supply agreement to assess the efficacy of the former Trodelvy along with the Keytruda to treat triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The combination treatment will be analyzed as first-line therapy for locally advanced or metastatic TNBC patients. Similarly, in June 2022, the DTx Leader Sidekick announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly to support patients with breast cancer. Such strategic collaborations among vendors are increasing the awareness and availability of treatment options for breast cancer. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Tendency of patients to prefer therapies

High cost of treatments

Increasing approvals of biosimilars

There are several therapies for the treatment of breast cancer such as mastectomy, lumpectomy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted and hormonal therapies. These treatment options offer better efficacy. However, they are expensive and can have side effects such as pain, swelling, hematoma, and seroma. Moreover, the chance of cancer recurrence is high in these surgeries. Some patients who are unaware of this risk opt for such surgeries. These factors reduce the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this breast cancer therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the breast cancer therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

The cancer biologics market size is expected to increase by USD 34.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. The market is segmented by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. The market is segmented by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and others) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The global lung cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to increase by USD 10,204.33 million growing at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by therapy (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy), type (NSCLC and SCLC), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 95: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 98: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 99: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 107: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio