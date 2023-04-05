Breast Enhancement Products Market size to grow by USD 68.66 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the implementation of innovative technologies - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast enhancement products market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.66 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (retail stores and online stores) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Breast Enhancement Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the retail store segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail stores such as Walmart and Kmart sell breast enhancement products. These products include supplements and creams such as Bust Bunny supplements on their shelves. As retail stores have a significantly higher footfall when compared with other channels of distribution, they have a strong market share for intimate personal care products such as breast enhancement creams. These stores have the advantage of displaying a broad range of breast enhancement products in dedicated sections, as it allows individuals to compare the attributes of different brands. Hence, advantages such as bigger footfall will drive the market growth in the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global breast enhancement products market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global breast enhancement products market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for breast enhancement products in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in interest in aesthetic cosmetic treatments. The rising acceptance of new products and the increasing awareness of these products by the general population are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth in the region. Hence, awareness and acceptance will drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Breast Enhancement Products Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major drivers supporting the breast enhancement products market growth is the implementation of innovative technologies.

To meet the increased demand for breast massagers, rapid advances in technology help companies develop innovative products and upgrade their existing product portfolio.

For instance, a breast massager offered by Snowtree Group comes with red-light therapy to increase the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, which accelerates blood circulation.

The iontophoresis function of breast massagers promotes the absorption of nutrients, transports hormones, and maintains a certain temperature to aid hormone secretion and activate the renewal of cells.

Therefore, such innovative technologies increase the demand for breast massagers for breast enhancement, which will positively influence the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing focus on appearance among women is one of the key breast enhancement products market trends contributing to the market growth.

The importance of physical appearance has increased the adoption of beauty products.

Breast massagers, creams, and supplements are some of the popular products.

Social media also contributes to the adoption of the latest beauty trends. For example, according to a study by King University, around 87% of women compare their bodies to images they see on social media platforms.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of clinical trials limits product adoption is hindering the breast enhancement products market growth.

One of the factors that limit the number of clinical trials is the retention of patients for the duration of these trials. This is because patients are reluctant to participate in clinical trials.

Protocols such as inclusion and exclusion criteria make the clinical trial process confusing for some patients.

These scenarios lead to a significant loss of time and investment for manufacturers, which can also lead to the suspension of clinical trials.

The suspension of clinical trials is due to various factors, as clinical trials are required to introduce products in the market.

Hence, challenges such as the lack of clinical trials may impede the market growth of breast enhancement products.

What are the key data covered in this Breast Enhancement Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast enhancement products market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the breast enhancement products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast enhancement products market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast enhancement products market vendors

Breast Enhancement Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.66 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bust Bunny, California Exotic Novelties LLC, ET Browne Drug Co. Inc., INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., IsoSensuals, Leading Edge Health Inc., SHENZHEN OTVENA COSMETIC CO. LTD., Shivalik Herbals, Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc., Ultra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Wolfson Brands UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

