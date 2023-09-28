BREAST HEALTH BASICS: WHAT IS A MAMMOGRAM AND WHY YOU NEED ONE

Aylo Health

28 Sep, 2023, 08:37 ET

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH WITH AYLO HEALTH

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every October, more and more pink appears to blossom in the world as people and businesses show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now an international movement, the campaign was started in 1985 by The American Cancer Society to improve and support screenings for breast cancer.  The National Library of Medicine reports that the annual awareness campaign has indeed led to an increase in the early detection of breast cancer with mammograms, the fundamental and essential element in breast cancer screenings.

With increased awareness and reinforcement of breast health basics – like mammograms – the positive impact of early detection can grow.

What is a mammogram?

A mammogram is a low dose x-ray that allows a qualified specialist to examine the breast tissue for any suspicious areas. The breast is exposed to a low dose of ionizing radiation that produces an image of the breast tissue. Mammograms work through a machine that uses two plates that compress both of your breasts to get a quality picture of the breast tissue.

There are also new mammography options, such as Genius 3D machines. Atlanta's Aylo Health offers these mammograms at their state-of-the-art imaging facilities. This technology is proven to detect more invasive breast cancers and decrease inaccurate reports.

Why should I get a mammogram?

Mammograms are critical for your health. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in American women and early detection is the best protection. When you get a mammogram, it can detect breast cancer up to three years earlier than when symptoms show up. This is a life-saving preventive care measure. 

Catching cancer early means stopping the spread of the cancer quickly, as well as having a higher chance of survival. 

When should I start getting a mammogram?

Aylo Health recommends that all women over the age of 40 undergo annual mammogram screenings. "Aylo Health accepts the annual mammogram recommendation starting at age 40 that the Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society have in their cancer screening recommendations" a spokesperson for Aylo Health commented.

You can book your mammogram online today at one of Aylo Health's convenient Atlanta area locations: https://aylohealth.com/breast-cancer-awareness/ If you receive a mammogram at an Aylo Health location in October, you also receive a free, pink, "Fearless" t-shirt to commend patients on their courage to stand strong on their journey to better health.

CONTACT:
Tim Reichert
Vice President of Marketing
(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health

