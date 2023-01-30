Breast Imaging Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Ionizing, Non Ionizing), By End-use (Hospitals, Breast Care Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%. The market growth mainly owes to the increase in the number of women suffering from breast cancer.

For instance, according to Robert Koch Institute, the annual incidence of breast cancer in Germany was estimated to be approximately 72,000, with breast cancer being the most prevalent cancer in women. Moreover, as per a similar source, based on the incidence rate, one in eight women is expected to suffer from breast cancer once in a lifetime. Thus, impelling the market over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer are anticipated to increase the demand for breast imaging.

For instance, Pink Initiative, form Breast Cancer India is an online initiative program in which the program covers important topics such as early detection of breast cancer, and familial breast cancer, through their YouTube channel. Similarly, a joint initiative between Australian & state territory governments, 'BreastScreen Australia' is aimed at reducing deaths & illness from breast cancer by early detecting cancer. In this program, women aged 40 and above can have a free mammogram every 2 years. This is expected to increase awareness, and increase the demand for breast imaging, thereby, propelling the market growth.



Major manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years. For instance, in March 2018, The MAMMOMAT Revelation platform, from Siemens Healthineers, for enhanced mammography has been approved by the U.S. FDA. To target afflicted areas with only one click, this platform combines a new InSpect specimen imaging tool and new HD Breast Biopsy technology. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast imaging has reduced the time required while maintaining image quality. Such product developments are expected to propel market growth.



Breast Imaging Market Report Highlights

The ionizing segment dominated the technology segment in 2022 owing to the introduction of new ionizing technology-based breast imaging technologies.

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 due to the presence of advanced and well-equipped breast imaging facilities.

In 2022, North America dominated the breast imaging market with a market share of 37.87% 2022. This can be accredited to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence Of Breast Cancer

Technological Advancements In The Field Of Breast Imaging

Investments And Initiatives From Various Organizations In Breast Cancer Screening Campaigns

Market Restraints

Risk Of Adverse Effects From Radiation Exposure

High Cost Of Imaging Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Objectives

Chapter 4 Executive Summary

Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

Chapter 6 Breast Imaging Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Breast Imaging Market, By Technology, 2018 To 2030

6.4 Market Size Forecasts And Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Ionizing

6.4.2 Non-Ionizing

Chapter 7 Breast Imaging Market: Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Global Breast Imaging Market, By End-Use, 2018 To 2030

7.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Breast Care Centers

7.4.3 Diagnosis Imaging Centers

Chapter 8 Breast Imaging Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Breast Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.,

Philips Healthcare

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Sonocine, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

