Breast Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, PEM, CT, CBCT, EIT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound,Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast imaging market is expected to reach $5,185.3 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

This market is mainly driven by rising prevalence and incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness for early detection of breast diseases, technological advancements in breast imaging equipment, increasing investment and funding in R&D for breast cancer treatment, rising women aging population, and launch of advanced systems and software for diagnosing dense breast tissue. Traditionally, various end users were using analog mammography systems. However, this trend is shifting towards digital mammography systems due to their advantages such as high detection rate coupled with breast cancer incidences.

The breast imaging market is segmented based on technology- ionizing (full-field digital mammography (FFDM), analog mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis (DBT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), molecular breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), positron emission mammography (PEM), computed tomography (CT), cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and electric impedance tomography (EIT); and non-ionizing- breast ultrasound, breast MRI, automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBS), breast thermography, and optical imaging; and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centres).

On the basis of technology, ionizing technology commanded the largest share. However, non-ionizing technology will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their advantages such as accurate detection of breast tumor location and higher sensitivity for smaller breast lesion in dense breast women.

Based on end user, hospitals accounted for the largest share due to higher purchasing power, well-equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, ease in accessibility, and better health coverage for hospital based healthcare services from various private and group insurance plans.

On the other hand, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to grow at a fastest CAGR owing to rising preference for outpatient services, quick arrangement of surgery for critical breast cancer patients by eliminating the waiting time at hospitals, most surgery payments to be covered by ASC payment systems, greater autonomy of ASC physicians, and rising number of surgeries performed across ASCs.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth will be mainly due to accelerated economic growth of many countries, growing government focus on healthcare sector, rising incidence & prevalence of breast tumor, increasing health insurance penetration, and a rising female aging population in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Breast Cancer

Growing Awareness for Early Detection of Breast Diseases

Technological Advancements in Breast Imaging Equipment

Increasing Investment and Funding in R&D for Breast Cancer Treatment

Rising Women Aging Population

Launch of Advanced System and Software for Diagnosing Dense Breast Tissue

Restraints

High Cost of Breast Imaging Equipment

Errors Associated with Breast Screening and Diagnosing

Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure

Opportunities

Extensive Research in the Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems

