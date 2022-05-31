Breast Imaging Market to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Breast Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032. The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 showed an impact on the breast imaging market because hospital and healthcare services were significantly reduced due to social distancing measures taken by governments across the globe.

NEWARK, Del., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast imaging market is expected to increase at a 7.1% CAGR from an anticipated USD 4.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.5 billion by 2032. Technological improvements, the rising prevalence of breast cancer, the increasing number of screening programs, and the increasing number of conferences and symposiums concentrating on spreading awareness about the advantages of early screening and diagnosis are all driving breast imaging market growth along with breast imaging market adoption trends.

The rising breast imaging markets, increasing government and private investments to support the increasing demand for breast imaging, and a better reimbursement picture is likely to provide breast imaging market participants with a wide variety of breast imaging market key trends and opportunities prospects.

The National Cancer Institute conducts and encourages the development of recommendations for different organisations. Breast cancer is one of the most common causes of mortality among women.

As mammography is the standard procedure for screening breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organisations all over the world are taking steps to ensure that women have access to mammography screening. The global demand for breast imaging and mammography is expanding as a result.

There have been a lot of developments in the area that reduce over-diagnosis and improve sensitivity to identify tiny carcinomas. These ongoing improvements in this discipline are projected to boost the global breast imaging market's mammography segment.

The development and increased usage of improved mammography machines with novel technology are fueling breast imaging market future trends.

The Asia Pacific area is a prominent revenue generator in the breast imaging market. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, an increase in the number of breast cancer awareness programs, and high government spending on breast cancer research studies in several Asia Pacific countries are the major factors driving the Asia Pacific breast imaging market opportunities.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

In the United States , the breast imaging market is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032.

, the breast imaging market is estimated to reach by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032. The breast imaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 350.3 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032.

is expected to be worth by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032. China's breast imaging market is expected to reach US$ 613.6 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032.

breast imaging market is expected to reach by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032. The market for breast imaging in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 494.9 Million by 2032, expanding at a 5.4% annual rate through 2032.

is expected to be valued at by 2032, expanding at a 5.4% annual rate through 2032. South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 308.8 Million in breast imaging by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.0% through 2032.

is expected to reach a market size of in breast imaging by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.0% through 2032. The breast imaging market's ionizing breast imaging segment from the technology category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2032.

By 2032, the hospitals & clinics sector in the breast imaging market's end-user category will grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

New market research report on Breast Imaging says that

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Inc.

Aurora Healthcare US Corp.

Allengers, Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Planmed Oy

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Micrima Limited

CMR Naviscan Corporation

SuperSonic Imagine

Carestream Health.

Are among the legacy players vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the breast imaging market, including breast imaging market growth, breast imaging market share, breast imaging market adoption trends and important market strategies.

Key Segments

By Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging

Mammography



Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)



Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)



Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)



Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Non-ionizing Breast Imaging

Breast Ultrasound



Breast MRI



Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU)



Breast thermography



Electric Impedance Tomography



Optical Imaging

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Other End Users

Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Europe

Recent Development in the Breast Imaging:

Densitas Inc. announced collaboration with Mammography Educators, LLC in November 2020 to build an artificial intelligence-powered telehealth technologist training platform that would promote business continuity in mammography clinics.

to build an artificial intelligence-powered telehealth technologist training platform that would promote business continuity in mammography clinics. Hologic, Inc. announced the commercial availability of 3DQuorum Imaging Technology powered by Genius AI in Europe in October 2020 . According to the company's disclosures, the 3DQuorum Imaging Technology uses Genius AI-powered analytics to reconstruct high-resolution 3D data. This technology aids in lowering picture interpretation time.

Future Market Insights' Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

