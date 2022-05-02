Breast Imaging Technologies Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Focus on Early Diagnosis & Preventive Medicine | Technavio

Breast Imaging Technologies Market - Scope

The breast imaging technologies market covers the following areas:

Breast Imaging Technologies Market - Drivers & Challenges

The focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine is one of the key drivers supporting the breast imaging technologies market growth. The incidence of chronic diseases, such as breast cancer, has now become high in low and middle-income countries including high-income countries as well. Around four out of 5 deaths are happening due to the occurrence of such chronic diseases in emerging countries. Moreover, projections of future mortality rates and the burden of diseases show that chronic diseases will continue to be the most significant contributor to mortality and disability in high-income countries. Thus, the adoption of early diagnostic measures by health-conscious people and the utilization of advanced ultrasound technology are predicted to lower the mortality rate. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.

However, a lack of knowledge and low adoption of ABUS is one of the challenges impeding the breast imaging technologies market growth. Many clinicians are unaware of their operational aspects and how to use ABUS to better visualize the cancer-prone area. Hence, they require extensive training concerning their use. Similarly, many end-users do not know about the advantages of opting for ABUS over other diagnostic and imaging systems for breast cancer. People usually opt for mammography for screening, and government programs for breast cancer screening generally use X-ray systems. However, ABUS may be used for dense breast tissues. Similarly, along with mammograms, many clinicians test for breast density using some density assessment software, thereby reducing the need for ABUS. This, in turn, will restrict the growth of the breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Technologies Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Breast Imaging Technologies Market is segmented by Type (Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Image-guided breast biopsy, and Other imaging techniques) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The breast imaging technologies market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp.

Canon Inc.

CMR Naviscan Corp.

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

General Medical Merate Spa

Hologic Inc.

Koning Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MEDI-FUTURE Inc.

Metaltronica Spa

Micrima Ltd.

Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

SonoCine Inc.

Tualatin Imaging PC

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.32 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Canon Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., General Medical Merate Spa, Hologic Inc., Koning Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MEDI-FUTURE Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Micrima Ltd., Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., and Tualatin Imaging PC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

