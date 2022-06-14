Breast Implant Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 437.17 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio



Breast Implant Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

The growing number of breast cosmetic procedures

Rising awareness about breast implants

Breast Implant Market: Vendor Analysis

The breast implant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The breast implant market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. among others.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Breast Implant Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Breast Implant Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Breast Implant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 437.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.09 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis - Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Silicone breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Saline breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Breast cosmetic surgery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Breast reconstruction surgery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 48: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: AbbVie Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 51: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 CEREPLAS Co.

Exhibit 52: CEREPLAS Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: CEREPLAS Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: CEREPLAS Co. - Key offerings

11.5 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 55: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 GC Aesthetics Inc.

Exhibit 59: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: GC Aesthetics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 62: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Exhibit 63: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Overview



Exhibit 64: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Key offerings

11.8 Ideal Implant Inc.

Exhibit 66: Ideal Implant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Ideal Implant Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Ideal Implant Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Laboratories Arion

Exhibit 74: Laboratories Arion - Overview



Exhibit 75: Laboratories Arion - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Laboratories Arion - Key offerings

11.11 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Exhibit 77: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 78: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 79: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 Sientra Inc.

Exhibit 80: Sientra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Sientra Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Sientra Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Sientra Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Sientra Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio