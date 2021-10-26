Breast Implant Market revenue to cross USD 3.4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The silicone breast implant market is estimated to witness 8.3% growth rate till 2027 led by the innovative approaches that have been utilized in the development of silicone implants and several benefits offered in breast augmentation, etc. Innovative texturing of the silicone outer shell and implant fill & projection have produced an extensive array of implants to maximize outcomes for patients. Owing to the recent developments, the U.S. FDA approved the use of silicone breast implants in women of age 22 and above for breast augmentation procedures. Moreover, the use of silicone breast implants has surged tremendously over the past few years due to technological advancements.

The breast implant market for round shape segment was valued at around USD 1.77 billion in 2020 impelled by the round implants providing breasts a rounder appearance, minimum complications involved during rotation, etc. The round shape enables the surgeon to slide the implant into place with any orientation. Round breast implants are filled with a free-flowing material that makes them softer and allows free rotation without distorting the shape of the breasts. This further aids to offer a more natural and graceful appearance. Round implants are highly preferred by women to minimize the appearance of scarring after a breast augmentation procedure.

The breast augmentation segment in the breast implant market will reach USD 3.07 billion by 2027 due to the rising awareness related to cosmetic surgery, growing medical tourism, etc. Cosmetic tourism for breast augmentation is becoming highly popular across the globe. The surge in preference for physical attractiveness worldwide is predicted to be one of the key factors driving the market expansion. Furthermore, various market players have introduced a simplified and modern approach, thereby providing safer and effective breast implants with enhanced outcomes in breast augmentation.

The textured breast implants segment crossed USD 1.81 billion in 2020. The key advantages of utilizing textured breast implants provide frictional resistance to movement, reduces skin stretch & capsular contracture, etc. As per the recent research studies, textured surface implants are significantly preferred by clinicians for use in a small and specific group of women. The use of textured breast implants aimed to promote adherence of the fibrous capsule to the surface of the implant. This adherence aids the implant surface to reduce the possibility of unfavorable implant position changes over time. These implants are widely preferred by surgeons in women with adequate breast tissue and good breast skin tone to conceal the implants.

The clinics segment in the breast implant market is slated to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2027 owing to the increasing preference of clinics for cosmetic surgeries. The advantages of clinics comprise better-quality patient care, enhanced productivity, and low waiting periods among others. Similarly, the rising acceptance of advanced technologies to improve surgical care in clinics is set to fuel the patient preference for clinics. The surging preference of patients for skilled plastic surgeons and the presence of well-established clinics in developed & developing countries are poised to foster the segment growth.

China breast implant market held around 20% of revenue share in 2020 and will account for over USD 138 million by 2027. This market share is pertaining to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing breast augmentation procedures, etc. Chinese culture influences the women of the country for cosmetic treatments comprising breast augmentation. Currently, cosmetic procedures in China are becoming more frequently used for medical, vocational, and social reasons. This is primarily due to changing beauty standards in the country and a culture that places high importance on physical appearance.

Some of the major companies operating in the breast implant market are Sientra Inc., Laboratoires Arion, GC Aesthetics, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., and Silimed. These leaders make significant investments in the development and commercialization of highly innovative products for gaining competitive advantage and strengthening their industrial presence.

