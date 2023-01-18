Breast implant market size to increase by USD 588.1 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Implant Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% and register an incremental growth of USD 588.1 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Implant Market 2023-2027

By region, the global breast implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for breast implants in this area are the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. Another factor influencing the breast implant market is the availability of highly skilled professionals and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.

In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast augmentation procedures in the Western States, increasing demand for breast implants among women to improve their aesthetic appearance, and the availability of less invasive treatments are contributing to the market growth in North America.

Company profiles

The breast implant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels.

The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell.

The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options.

The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options. Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage.

The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage. Groupe SEBBIN SAS: The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience.

The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience. Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

PMT Corp.

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.

Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

Trulife

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants. However, the complications associated with using breast implants are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery . Breast cosmetic surgery accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . Breast accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the breast implant market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast implant market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market vendors

Breast Implant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 588.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

