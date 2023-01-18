Breast implant market size to increase by USD 588.1 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Implant Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% and register an incremental growth of USD 588.1 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Regional analysis
By region, the global breast implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for breast implants in this area are the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. Another factor influencing the breast implant market is the availability of highly skilled professionals and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.
In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast augmentation procedures in the Western States, increasing demand for breast implants among women to improve their aesthetic appearance, and the availability of less invasive treatments are contributing to the market growth in North America.
Company profiles
The breast implant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options.
- Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage.
- Groupe SEBBIN SAS: The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience.
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- PMT Corp.
- POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH
- Sientra Inc.
- Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.
- Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.
- Trulife
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants. However, the complications associated with using breast implants are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery. Breast cosmetic surgery accounted for the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.
Related Reports:
Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of wound treatment may impede the market growth.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The orthopedic prosthetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 756.75 million. The growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of prosthetics may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the breast implant market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the breast implant market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market vendors
|
Breast Implant Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 588.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, France, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global breast implant market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global breast implant market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Breast cosmetic surgery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Breast cosmetic surgery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Breast reconstruction surgery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Breast reconstruction surgery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Silicone breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Silicone breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Saline breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Saline breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 102: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 BellaSeno GmbH
- Exhibit 108: BellaSeno GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 109: BellaSeno GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: BellaSeno GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.5 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Groupe SEBBIN SAS
- Exhibit 121: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Key offerings
- 12.9 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Ideal Implant Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Ideal Implant Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Ideal Implant Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Ideal Implant Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.12 PMT Corp.
- Exhibit 135: PMT Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: PMT Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: PMT Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.13 POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH
- Exhibit 138: POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 139: POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 141: POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sientra Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Sientra Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Sientra Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Sientra Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Sientra Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Technomed India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Technomed India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Technomed India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Trulife
- Exhibit 152: Trulife - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Trulife - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Trulife - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 158: Research methodology
- Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 160: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article