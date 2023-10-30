Breast Implant Market to grow by USD 588.1 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast implant market is expected to grow by USD 588.1 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market for breast implants is driven by the availability of a well-equipped and reputable healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly qualified specialists, and the presence of insurance coverage for extensive medical care. The growth of the market is also supported by a wide variety of technologically advanced products and minimally invasive treatments in this area, with an increasing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast enlargements performed in Western countries, and growing demand from women for implants to enhance their appearance. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Implant Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife

BellaSeno GmbH - The key offerings of the company include solutions for breast implants.

Breast Implant Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the breast cosmetic surgery segment will be significant during the forecast period. A wide range of services are included in the segment. Breast enhancement, breast reduction, breast lift, and male breast reduction are some of these.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Breast Implant Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

The growing number of breast cosmetic procedures

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a key factor driving market growth. Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that forms in the cells of the mammary gland. Both men and women might experience it, but the incidence is higher in females. It's caused by an abnormal development of the breast cells, e.g. milk ducts and lobules.

What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the breast implant market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast implant market market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market companies.

