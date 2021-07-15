Breast Implant Market to reach a value of USD 437.17 million through 2025 | Technavio
The breast implant market is poised to grow by USD 437.17 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the breast implant market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants.
The breast implant market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising awareness about breast implants as one of the prime reasons driving the breast implant market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The breast implant market covers the following areas:
Breast Implant Market Sizing
Breast Implant Market Forecast
Breast Implant Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- CEREPLAS Co.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.
- GC Aesthetics Inc.
- Groupe SEBBIN SAS
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Laboratories Arion
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Sientra Inc.
