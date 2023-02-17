Breast Implants Global Market Report 2023: Growth in Demand for Gummy Bear Implants Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.99% from 2022 to 2028. The rapid acceptance of minimally invasive breast augmentation is anticipated to provide significant growth to the market. The emergence of under-the-muscle (armpit) breast enlargement, also called transaxillary breast augmentation, has revolutionized the breast implants market as the scar is not visible in these procedures and is thus considered a minimally invasive procedure.

In recent years, transaxillary breast augmentation has grown and is gaining popularity. The growing popularity of transaxillary breast augmentation procedures can be attributed to a lower risk of scarring.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growth in Demand for Gummy Bear Implants

Technological Advances in Breast Implants

Increase in Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Breast Augmentation Procedures

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries

Market Restraints

Complications Associated With Breast Implants

High Cost of Breast Augmentation Procedures

Increase in Product Recalls



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The silicone segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.96% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% in the global breast implants market. The silicone implant's larger share can be attributed to its soft and natural texture, like natural breast tissues. Recent advancement in silicone implants is gummy bear implants. A gummy bear silicone implant offers a more natural shape to the reconstructed breast and is safer than traditional ones. The silicone implant segment does not pose a risk for disorders linked with the immune system. Due to this feature, hard scar tissue formation is less likely around the implantation. In the US, all silicone implants are made of cohesive gel, a thicker type of silicone implant.



Saline breast implants are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to fewer complications or risks associated with this type during implant rupture. The global saline breast implants market was valued at USD 456.17 million in 2022. As saline breast implants are more easily seen under the skin and make feel water sloshing, the adoption of saline breast implants is comparatively very low. However, it is still preferred by many women in many countries because of its low cost.



Segmentation By Product

Silicone

Saline

INSIGHTS BY SHAPE



The round segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 81.96% in 2022 owing to its fuller and voluminous look and ideal for breast augmentation in the global breast implants market. However, anatomical implants are expected to grow faster, with a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period, because it attains the natural shape of breasts and is recommended for women who lack breast tissue or are smaller-built or prefer more natural teardrop-shaped breasts and are also highly preferred for breast reconstructive surgeries.



Segmentation By Shape

Round

Anatomical

INSIGHTS BY SURFACE



Smooth breast implant accounted for the highest revenue share in the global breast implants market and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. Smooth breast implants are the more popular choice as they last longer than textured implants and have less risk of rippling and leaking. Many plastic surgeons thus prefer to use smooth implants. Moreover, smooth implants are also considered safe and have not shown any association with cancer.



In contrast, textured implants highly associated with breast implant-associated cancer are expected to decline with a CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period. Textured implants from one of its leading manufacturers, Allergan (AbbVie), have been completely recalled in 2019 globally and are thus the least preferred by plastic surgeons. Textured implants develop scar tissue to stick to the implant, making them less likely to move around breast tissues and become relocated or reshifted. It could be either round or teardrop shape. Eardrop-shaped implants require a textured shell because the texture helps it adhere to the breast tissue.



Segmentation By Surface

Smooth

Textured

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



Breast augmentation dominates the global breast implants market. Compared to breast reconstructive procedures, the demand for breast augmentation procedures is gaining popularity as they improve saggy breasts among aged women and enlarge breasts among young women to enhance their beautiful appearance. Breast augmentation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period as the demand continues to rise among young women aged 20-35. Emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and India hold significant opportunities for players in breast augmentation procedures. The demand for breast augmentation procedures in these nations is increasing due to rapid growth in medical tourism and increasing disposable incomes.



The global breast reconstruction market was valued at USD 567.06 million in 2022 and is expected to grow impressively by 2028. Breast reconstruction is commonly performed on women who are receiving mastectomy. As of 2016, more than 40% of women in the US who underwent mastectomy had reconstruction. According to the ASPS, approximately 101,600 women in the US underwent breast reconstruction in 2018. In the US, immediate reconstruction is the most common practice, selected for about 75% of patients. The rising mastectomy procedures and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer are driving the growth of the breast implants market.



Segmentation By Application

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The hospital segment accounted for the largest end-user share in the breast implants market, owing to surgeons' increasing preference for hospital treatment. According to the ISAPS report, about 43.80% of cosmetic procedures were performed in hospitals alone, followed by cosmetology clinics (32.40%), and in others (ambulatory care settings and academic institutes), about 23.8% of cosmetic procedures in 2020.



However, cosmetology clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.44% owing to their better convenience, less crowd, discounted price/low cost, and trained and experienced cosmetic surgeons. The youth, especially millennials and Generation Z, have more disposable income to spend on their looks and grooming. Moreover, with the surge in the usage of social media platforms worldwide, the popularity of cosmetic surgeries in cosmetology clinics has increased. Due to this, compared to 2018, the share of cosmetology clinics for cosmetic surgeries spiked and showed 18.37% in 2020.



Segmentation By End-User

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

France

UK

APAC

China

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

The Philippines

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Key Company Profiles

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Key Companies To Watch

Sientra

Establishment Labs

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics

Other Prominent Vendors

Hans Biomed

IDEAL IMPLANT

Laboratoires Arion

Sebbin

Silimed

Technological Advances In The Breast Implants Market

High Strength Cohesive Breast Implants



In March 2022, Sientra, a key company in the global breast implants market, received approval from Health Canada for the commercialization of its smooth round high strength cohesive (HSC) and high strength cohesive plus (HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in Canada in partnership with its distribution partner, Kai Aesthetics. The company received regulatory approval for the same breast implants in Saudi Arabia in September 2022.



3D Printed Scaffold Might Replace Conventional Breast Implants



On January 4, 2023, CollPlant announced its successful pre-clinical results for its 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implants porcine study that showed progressive stages of tissue regeneration as highlighted by the formation of maturing connective tissue and neovascular networks within the implants. It also showed no indication of adverse reaction.



In 2022, Australian scientists succeeded in using additive manufacturing to produce scaffolds that could replace conventional silicone breast implants in the future. The scaffold is designed to look like a conventional breast implant and is made of the same material used for dissolvable stitches.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global breast implants market?

What is the growth rate of the breast implants market?

What are the growing trends in the breast implants market?

Which region holds the most significant global breast implants market share?

Who are the key players in the global breast implants market?

Which breast implant dominates the global breast implants market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2529.33 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3793.71 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9 % Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Shape



15 Surface



16 Application



17 End-User



18 Geography



19 North America



20 Europe



21 Latin America



22 APAC



23 Middle East & Africa



24 Competitive Landscape



25 Key Company Profiles



26 Key Companies to Watch



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Sientra

Establishment Labs

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics

Hans Biomed

IDEAL IMPLANT

Laboratoires Arion

Sebbin

Silimed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmh0qh-implants?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets