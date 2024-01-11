Breast Implants Market Predicted to Reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2035 Says, Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing prevalence of medical aesthetic procedures to improve physical appearance and rising cases of breast cancer are driving the breast implants market.

Global Breast Implants Market Overview

The global breast implants market is estimated to be worth USD 19.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 58.2 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.67% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

The growth of breast implants market is likely to be the result of increasing demand for cosmetic procedures to improve physical appearance. With increasing hype of beauty standards in society and the influence of social media, body enhancement procedures such as breast implants for achieving an aesthetic appearance are in great demand. Breast implants are the most popular treatment option for individuals seeking body transformation. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 2.17 million breast augmentation procedures have been done worldwide. Silicone-based breast implants are extremely popular for cosmetic surgery procedures, representing 17.6% of total cosmetic surgical procedures. Silicone-based breast implants have high crosslinking potentials, making them a leak proof material. Further, the increasing cases of breast cancer, which accounts for 12.5% of new cancer cases across the globe annually, has led to a surge in the demand for breast implants. Owing to the rising demand for breast implants and ongoing innovations, the development of innovative medical aesthetic solutions is driving the market in the future.

Breast Implants Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 19.2 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 58.2 billion Growth rate (CAGR) of 9.67% Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Segments Covered Distribution by Gender, End User, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Breast Implants Market Insight

Market Drivers

The increasing focus on physical appearance primarily drives the breast implants market. The hype of social media and celebrity influencers has raised the beauty standards amongst people. Owing to the increasing emphasis on aesthetic appearance standards, the demand for breast implants has increased, which is anticipated to drive the market in the future. Furthermore, increasing cases of breast cancer contributed to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is also driven by the technological advancements currently occurring in the field, such as stem cell implants, which have led to an enhanced demand for breast implant procedures.

Market Restraints

One of the major market restraints that hinder the growth of breast implants market is immune rejection of biomedical implants. The risk of side effects associated with invasive breast implantation procedures, such as breast pain, infection in nipples, and breast sensation, may limit the adoption, which is likely to restrict the market growth. The stringent regulatory compliance also hampers the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growth Factors

Despite market restraints, several opportunities are anticipated in a growing market, including the establishment of a robust distribution network to ensure profitability. The integration of advanced technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, with breast implantation procedures is further driving the growth of the market. Further, increasing R&D efforts by the key market players to develop safer, leak-proof alternatives are providing lucrative opportunities to propel the market.

Recent Developments in the Breast Implants Market

It is interesting to note here that several market players have undergone collaborations to develop advanced medical aesthetic solutions for body transformation.

In August 2023 , Collplant collaborated with Stratasys to incorporate Collplant's rhCollagen-based Bioinks with Stratasys's P3 technology-based bioprinter for manufacturing regenerative breast implants to transform patients who have undergone breast augmentation and reconstructive surgery.

, Collplant collaborated with Stratasys to incorporate Collplant's rhCollagen-based Bioinks with Stratasys's P3 technology-based bioprinter for manufacturing regenerative breast implants to transform patients who have undergone breast augmentation and reconstructive surgery. In January 2023 , Establishment Labs and Seishin Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Clinic ( a leading plastic surgery clinic in Japan ) collaborated to expand Mia Femtech breast implants in the Japanese market.

, Establishment Labs and Seishin Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Clinic ( a leading plastic surgery clinic in ) collaborated to expand Mia Femtech breast implants in the Japanese market. In January 2022 , Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the approval of the MENTOR MemoryGel Boost breast implant from the FDA for breast augmentation of women aged 22 years and above.

Breast Implants Market Segments

Based on the gender, the breast implants market is segmented into females and males.

Based on the gender, the breast implants market is led by females, capturing 90% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. Males are likely to grow at the highest compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the end user, the breast implant market is segmented into hospitals, clinics / med spas, and dermatology / cosmetology centers.

Based on end users, clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers will dominate the market during the forecast period and are poised to capture 50.0% of the share in 2023.

of the share in 2023. The clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers will grow during the forecast period at a higher CAGR of 9.57%.

Based on distribution, the breast implant market is segmented into direct distribution and indirect distribution.

Based on the distribution, the breast implants market is led by indirect distribution, capturing 80% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. Indirect distribution is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the key geographical regions, the breast implants market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India), MENA (Turkey, Iran, Rest of the Middle East and North Africa) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the Latin America)

North America is anticipated to dominate the breast implants market, holding a significant share ( 48.4%) in 2023 .

is anticipated to dominate the breast implants market, holding a significant share ( . In Asia-Pacific , the breast implants market is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Key Companies Profiled

Examples of the key companies engaged in the medical aesthetic market (which have also been profiled in the market report; the complete list of the companies is also included in the full report) include:

Allergan Aesthetics

BioPlus

Collplant

GC Aesthetics

Mentor

Polytech

Sientra

Symatese

