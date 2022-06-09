Breast Implants Market Size Worth 8.46 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.7% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Breast Imaging Market is expected to clock US$ ~ 8.46 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness of early diagnosis, and the rising new product launches by players in the market. According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Breast Imaging Market by Technology (Ionizing Technology and Non-Ionizing Technology), Materials (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostics Center)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031 "The Breast Imaging market was worth ~US$ 2.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

Growth Engines

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women globally. The rising incidence of breast cancer, the rising awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and rising investments in the development of new imaging systems are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

Companies in the market are focused on adopting various organic as well as inorganic strategies. For instance, in February 2021, SmartBreast Corporation formed a partnership with FoxSemicon Integrated Technologies, Inc. to manufacture molecular breast imaging (MBI) systems.

FoxSemicon has invested in SmartBreast Corporation and will contract manufacturer two MBI systems acquired by SmartBreast i.e. the GE Healthcare Discovery NM 750b and the Dilon Technologies D6800.

Such strategic partnerships or collaborations help the company to strengthen their foothold in the market.

The global breast imaging market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Technology, End User, and Region.

Restraints

However, complications related to breast implants are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent. Common complications associated with breast implants include infection, chronic breast pain, rupturing or leaking of the implant, necrosis, and breast or nipple numbness.

Furthermore, among the patients who had undergone reconstruction surgery, around 45% of patients with silicone gel implants and around 20% with saline implants underwent at least one additional operation within 3 years. Whereas, around 25% of patients with silicone implants and 8% of patients with saline implants removed their implants.

Therefore, complications associated with implants and an increase in the overall cost due to these complications are expected to limit the growth of the market.

Excerpts from 'By Technology Segmentation'

Based on technology, the breast imaging market has been segmented into :-

Ionizing Technology

Non-Ionizing Technology

The Ionizing technology segment is further bifurcated into mammography, molecular breast imaging (MBI), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), positron emission mammography (PEM), and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT).

The mammography segment is further sub-segmented into 3D breast tomosynthesis, analog mammography, and full-field digital mammography (FFDM). The non-ionizing technology segment is further categorized as breast MRI, breast ultrasound, automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU), breast thermography, optical imaging, and electric impedance tomography.

The non-ionizing breast imaging segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period.

The advantages offered by these imaging technologies compared to ionizing breast imaging systems such as higher sensitivity, relatively low cost, and easy accessibility are some of the factors that are expected to increase the adoption of these systems in the coming years.

Moreover, technological advancements and new product launches are fueling the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest share of the global breast imaging market in 2020.

The growing old age population, the rising incidence of breast cancer, and higher awareness among the population regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Moreover, a favorable reimbursement scenario for breast imaging is further boosting the breast imaging market growth in this region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global breast imaging market include: -

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fujifilm Corporation

Planmed OY

Canon Medical Systems

Dilon Medical Technologies, Inc

Aurora Healthcare US Corp

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc

Among others

Table Of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Ecosystem

1.2 Geographic Scope

1.3 Timeline Under Consideration

• Historical Years – 2018 & 2019

• Base Year – 2020

• Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031

1.4 Currency Used in the Report

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection Methodology

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Secondary Sources

2.3.2 Primary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation Approach





2.4.1 Bottom Up

2.4.2 Top Down

2.5 Market Forecasting Model

2.6 Limitations and Assumptions

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

3.2 Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020)

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints/Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

5 GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY IMPLANT TYPE

5.1 Silicone Implant

5.2 Saline Implant

6 GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Breast Reconstruction

6.2 Breast Augmentation

7 GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Cosmetology Clinics

7.3 Others (Ambulatory Care Center, Etc.)

TOC Continued…

