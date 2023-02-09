Breast Implants Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Gummy-Bear Implants Adding New Opportunities for Market Players - Arizton

Feb 09, 2023, 06:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the breast implants market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2023-2028. Growing demand for gummy-bear implants, technological advancements in breast implants, and the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures are trends in the market. In developing countries, affordable prices and advanced cosmetic surgery services are the two major factors that drive market growth. Medical tourism is also contributing the market growth tremendously. Many European patients travel to Turkey, India, and other Latin American countries for breast implants surgery. These countries and regions are leading in medical tourism due to low-cost surgery. However, the post-surgery complications and risks associated with breast implants, along with the high cost associated with implants, are major factors hampering the growth of the breast implants market.
Gummy bear breast implants are gaining a lot of popularity. These implants have a high degree of crosslinking that holds the shape of breasts and prevents wrinkles. They are major advances in silicone implants as they are considered safer than regular implants. They are an attractive option for both women and transgender people as they look more natural. Moreover, several plastic surgeons feel that they are more suitable and beneficial for use at the time of breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. This has strengthened the research on gummy bear implants, which is a primary reason why gummy bear implants are emerging as a rapidly growing trend in the market.
Global Breast Implants Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.79 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 2.52 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Shape, Surface, Application, End-User, and Geography
|
Largest Regional Market
|
North America
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
Key Company Profiles: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson
Key Companies to Watch: Sientra, Establishment Labs, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, GC Aesthetics
Other Prominent Vendors: Hans Biomed, IDEAL IMPLANT, Laboratoires Arion, Sebbin, and Silimed
|
Geographical Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran
|
Page Number
|
311
|
Customization Available
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3700
Technological Advances in The Breast Implants Market
High Strength Cohesive Breast Implants
In March 2022, Sientra, a key company in the global breast implants market, received approval from Health Canada for the commercialization of its smooth round high strength cohesive (HSC) and high strength cohesive plus (HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in Canada in partnership with its distribution partner, Kai Aesthetics. The company received regulatory approval for the same breast implants in Saudi Arabia in September 2022.
3D Printed Scaffold Might Replace Conventional Breast Implants
On January 4, 2023, CollPlant announced its successful pre-clinical results for its 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implants porcine study that showed progressive stages of tissue regeneration as highlighted by the formation of maturing connective tissue and neovascular networks within the implants. It also showed no indication of adverse reaction.
In 2022, Australian scientists succeeded in using additive manufacturing to produce scaffolds that could replace conventional silicone breast implants in the future. The scaffold is designed to look like a conventional breast implant and is made of the same material used for dissolvable stitches.
Vendors
Key Company Profiles
- AbbVie
- Johnson & Johnson
Key Companies to Watch
- Sientra
- Establishment Labs
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics
- GC Aesthetics
Other Prominent Vendors
- Hans Biomed
- IDEAL IMPLANT
- Laboratoires Arion
- Sebbin
- Silimed
Market Segmentation
Product
- Silicone
- Saline
Shape
- Round
- Anatomical
Surface
- Smooth
- Textured
Application
- Breast Augmentation
- Breast Reconstruction
End-User
- Hospitals
- Cosmetology Clinics
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- France
- The UK
- APAC
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- The Philippines
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Iran
