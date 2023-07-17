Breast Lesion Localization Market worth $0.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast lesion localization industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future. With the growing incidence of breast cancer and the increasing demand for precise and minimally invasive procedures, there is a pressing need for improved techniques in lesion detection and localization. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and image-guided interventions are expected to play a crucial role in revolutionizing this field. AI algorithms can aid in the analysis of mammograms, ultrasound, and MRI images, assisting radiologists in identifying and characterizing breast lesions with higher accuracy. Additionally, image-guided interventions using real-time imaging modalities and advanced surgical techniques offer the potential for more precise and targeted lesion localization, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced surgical complications. These innovations hold immense promise in transforming the breast lesion localization industry, providing clinicians with powerful tools to detect, localize, and treat breast lesions in a more efficient and patient-centric manner.

Breast Lesion Localization Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $0.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors contributing to the market growth are improvements in the reimbursement policies, high incidence rate of breast cancer, and increasing breast cancer screening programs globally. In addition, the increasing number of breast cancer surgeries and rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer is supporting the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35768623

Browse in-depth TOC on "Breast Lesion Localization Market"
250 - Tables
56 - Figures
294 - Pages

Breast Lesion Localization Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$0.3 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$0.4 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%

Market Size Available for

2021–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By type, usage, end user

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced localization procedures

Key Market Drivers

Growing rate of the aging population

Wire localization accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

Based on type, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization types. In 2022, the wire localization segment commanded the largest share of the breast lesion localization market due to widespread availability, moderate pricing, the simple storing requirements of wires, multiple ways of usage that can be used with a wide variety of image guidance techniques, the appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

Based on end user, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. Hospitals and clinics are the major end users of breast lesion localization market. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing healthcare sector in emerging economies, the increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure across the world, and the rising number of breast biopsy procedures.

North America segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

The global breast lesion localization market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, and the increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer are boosting the market growth in North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35768623

Breast Lesion Localization Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Growing rate of the aging population

Restraints:

  1. Uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures

Opportunities:

  1. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced localization procedures

Challenges:

  1. Shortage of oncologists

Key Market Players:

Some of the major market players in the breast lesion localization market include Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US).

Recent Developments:

  • In December 2022, Merit Medical Systems launched Scout Bx. Scout Bx is a wireless, radar-guided localization system used to assist breast surgeons in identifying biopsied tumors for removal.
  • In August 2022, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH launched DualCore Dual Stage Core Biopsy System. The Mammotome DualCore biopsy system is the first dual stage core biopsy instrument for needle biopsies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=35768623

Breast Lesion Localization Market Advantages:

  • Enhanced Accuracy: Advanced breast lesion localization techniques provide improved accuracy in identifying and precisely locating breast lesions. This enables healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions regarding diagnosis, treatment planning, and intervention strategies, leading to better patient outcomes.
  • Minimally Invasive Procedures: Emerging technologies in breast lesion localization offer less invasive alternatives to traditional wire or needle placement methods. Techniques such as radioactive seed localization and electromagnetic navigation reduce patient discomfort, minimize scarring, and eliminate the need for additional procedures, enhancing patient experience and satisfaction.
  • Cost-effectiveness: Accurate lesion localization helps avoid unnecessary procedures and reduces the likelihood of repeat surgeries. This not only saves healthcare costs but also optimizes resource utilization in healthcare facilities. By streamlining workflows and improving surgical planning, the breast lesion localization market contributes to overall cost-effectiveness in breast cancer management.
  • Improved Workflow Efficiency: Localization technologies streamline the workflow in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. They enable faster and more efficient identification, localization, and characterization of breast lesions, allowing for timely decision-making and treatment implementation. This translates to improved operational efficiency in healthcare facilities and better utilization of healthcare professionals' time.
  • Facilitation of Targeted Therapies: Precise lesion localization enables targeted therapies, such as image-guided biopsies and minimally invasive interventions. By accurately localizing the lesion, healthcare professionals can precisely target the affected area, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding healthy tissue and improving the efficacy of treatments.
  • Innovation and Research Opportunities: The breast lesion localization market drives continuous innovation and research in the field of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. As new technologies and techniques emerge, researchers and industry experts have the opportunity to explore and develop novel approaches, leading to further advancements in accuracy, speed, and reliability of lesion localization methods.

