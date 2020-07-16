Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Worth 5750.9 Thousands of Procedures by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market By Type (Wire, Radioisotope [Radio Occult], Magnetic), Usage (Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph Node [Lumpectomy]), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market size is expected to grow from 3,974.4 thousands of procedures in 2020 to 5750.9 thousands of procedures by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The overall market for breast lesion localization methods market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing number of breast cancer surgeries and increasing awareness on early detection of breast cancer. Furthermore, the demand for improved quality of care and growing awareness among patients about breast cancer screening also contributes to market growth. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures may negatively affect the market.

Wire localization accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020

Based on type, the breast lesion localization methods market is divided into wire localization, isotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and others. The wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of third-party independent quality controls due to their benefits such as longer shelf-lives and flexibility across different reagent lots, which help reduce the cost of operations.





The combined localization of non-palpable tumor and sentinel lymph node is expected to grow in the near future





By usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into tumor identification and sentinel lymph node identification.The sentinel lymph node identification segment is further divided by types of surgery into lumpectomy and mastectomy.The sentinel lymph node identification segment dominated thebreast lesion localization methods market in 2019. This segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing acceptance of SLNB as a first-line diagnostic approach for breast cancer staging, as it is more sensitive and causes less morbidity than traditional techniques for the early staging of breast cancer. In addition,the increasing use of combined localization for non-palpable tumors and sentinel lymph nodes such as ROLL and magnetic localization will drive the growth for this segment.

The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.





In 2019, the Asia Pacific held the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market, in terms of volume. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, high government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific breast lesion localization methods market.





The prominent players in the breast lesion localization methods market are Cianna Medical (US), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), and IZI Medical (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Intra-Medical Imaging LLC (US), and IsoAid, LLC (US).

