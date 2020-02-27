Breast Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Breast Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Open, Closed), By Technology (Manual, Battery Powered, Electric), By Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

The global breast pump market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027., registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Rising number of working women globally, increasing incidences of lactation failure among women, and various government initiatives aimed at improving awareness regarding the benefits of breastfeeding are factors driving the market growth.



Increasing women employment rates is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver for this market.Working women have a relatively higher disposable income and lesser time to breastfeed their babies, thus boosting product demand.



For instance, according to Eurostat, women employment rate increased from 65.3% in 2016 to 66.5% in 2017. It is difficult for working women to provide proper nutrition to their babies owing to long work hours. Undernutrition is a main concern with reference to poor feeding. According to the WHO, an estimated 45.0% of child deaths are related to undernutrition. Additionally, few studies have observed a lactation failure rate among 23–63% women globally in the first four months post-delivery. Breast pumps allow mothers facing lactation failure and employment challenges to provide proper nutrition to their babies without hampering their professional life.



Furthermore, favorable health insurance plans are expected to drive product demand.Most health plans require consumers to purchase breast pumps of specific brands.



Manufacturers are hence entering into collaborations with insurance companies to enhance their market presence and increase their market share, thereby driving breast pumps market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The closed system segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as these pumps are relatively more hygienic

• On the basis of technology, the electric segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing inclination toward technologically-advanced products

• The hospital grade segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increase in awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding. Personal use pumps are expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its cost effectiveness

• Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 8.0% in the global breast pumps market. This is attributed to a constantly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing customer awareness about the benefits and application of breast pumps

• Key companies in the market include Ameda AG, Bailey Medical, Hygeia Medical Group, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Ltd., and Lansinoh Laboratories.



