Breast Pump Market Worth to Be $1.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Breast Pump Market is projected to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is projected to drive overall breast pump market growth. Providing better health access and effective healthcare services in unmet necessity is a priority for any economy. Various initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations to improve women's health will favor business growth. The increasing rate of women's employment will thus propel the demand for breastfeeding pumps. Moreover, several healthcare reforms and improvements in the healthcare system will upsurge business growth over the forthcoming years.

The world breast pump market is expected to achieve over 8% CAGR up to 2025, owing to growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle.

Growing awareness and need for a healthy lifestyle as well as ease of convenience should positively impact industry growth. Breast pumps are extensively used to provide breast stimulation to increase and maintain a sufficient supply of milk. The inclination toward purchasing breast pumps that are designed to mimic the suckling of a nursing baby is increasing over the recent years. The surge in demand for various breastfeeding pumps, including the electric breast pump, will thus spur market size during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with breast pumps may hinder industry growth in developing and under-developed countries.

Closed system segment was valued over 900 million in 2018 and will show tremendous growth trends during the forecast timeline. Segment growth is majorly attributed to the growing adoption of these infection-free systems that prevent mold, viral and bacterial infections. The filter systems aid better sanitary conditions, thus making the closed systems preferable among the population.

Battery powered pumps segment held significant revenue share in 2018 and will witness around 6.5% CAGR by 2025, owing to cost-effectiveness coupled with high suction rate. There are several advantages associated with battery-powered pumps such as ease of use and ease of cleaning pumps. Additionally, wide availability of batteries and fast operating speed will foster demand for battery powered breastfeeding pumps.

Hospital grade segment accounted for more than 75% revenue share in 2018 and is poised to show profitable growth during the forthcoming years. A higher efficacy rate and a rise in the number of maternity clinics are some of the major factors contributing to the segmental revenue growth. Additionally, increasing birth rates & lesser risk of cross-contamination will further stimulate segmental growth.

The North America breast pump market was valued around USD 600 million in 2018. Awareness among women pertaining to breastfeeding and high working female population are some of the factors driving the market growth in North America. Focus of tech startups in North America on developing technologically advanced breast pumps should augment the overall regional growth.

A few of the eminent business players functioning in the breast pump market include Bailey Medical, Ardo, Medela, Albert, Beldico, Acewin, Buettner-Frank, Ameda, Babybelle, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Philips, Linco Baby Merchandise Work's, NUK, Spectra Baby Products and Pigeon. Several initiatives including mergers and acquisitions undertaken by the market players to capitalize on market opportunities should spur industry size over the coming years. For instance, in April 2019, Medela launched Medela Symphony PLUS, a direct rental program, to support the maintenance and initiation of breast milk supply significantly. Furthermore, in September 2018, Femtech Brand Elvie, launched a silent wearable pump that fits into the nursing bra. Elvie Pump uses its proprietary technology to detect the amount of milk in the bottle, enabling it to identify bottle condition. The new product launch enabled the company to strengthen its product portfolio and gain more revenue.

