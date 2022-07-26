Breast Reconstruction Market: Growing self-awareness and concerns regarding physical appearance, Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and CEREPLAS Co. - Technavio

Product (breast implants and tissue expanders) and

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW)

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global breast reconstruction market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market within the global healthcare market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global healthcare supplies market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Major Five Breast Reconstruction Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AbbVie Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name NATRELLE 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled Breast Implants.

The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name NATRELLE 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled Breast Implants. CEREPLAS Co.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name CEREFORM breast implants product line.

The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name CEREFORM breast implants product line. GC Aesthetics Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names PERLE, Impleo Smooth, Round Collection Smooth, and others.

The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names PERLE, Impleo Smooth, Round Collection Smooth, and others. Groupe SEBBIN SAS- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names Integrity, Purity, Sublimity, Volupty, and Sensity.

The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names Integrity, Purity, Sublimity, Volupty, and Sensity. Ideal Implant Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name IDEAL IMPLANT Structured Breast Implant.

Breast Reconstruction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 257.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Breast implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Tissue expanders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Tissue expanders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Tissue expanders - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 41: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 44: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CEREPLAS Co.

10.5 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 48: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GC Aesthetics Inc.

Exhibit 52: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: GC Aesthetics Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Exhibit 55: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Overview



Exhibit 56: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Groupe SEBBIN SAS - Key offerings

10.8 Ideal Implant Inc.

Exhibit 58: Ideal Implant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Ideal Implant Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Ideal Implant Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 61: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Laboratories Arion

Exhibit 66: Laboratories Arion - Overview



Exhibit 67: Laboratories Arion - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Laboratories Arion - Key offerings

10.11 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Exhibit 69: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 70: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 71: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 72: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Sientra Inc.

Exhibit 73: Sientra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Sientra Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Sientra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Sientra Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Sientra Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

