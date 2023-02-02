Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Reach USD 826.2 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast reconstruction market size reached USD 464.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of breast cancer and improving reimbursements for breast reconstruction procedures are the primary factors driving revenue growth of global breast reconstruction market.

According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most often diagnosed form of the disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, around 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Breast cancer was especially common among Asian women in 2020, making up 22.9% of all female cancer diagnoses. Increasing knowledge regarding the safety of breast reconstruction alternatives encourages people suffering from mastectomy and other breast cancer procedures to choose reconstruction.

Drivers:

An increasing number of countries are covering the costs of breast reconstruction procedures, which has contributed to a surge in such procedures. Average reimbursement rate for pedicled flaps was USD 5,993.16, whereas the same for free flaps was USD 4,325.84. Another report found that breast reconstruction costs in Europe were reimbursed similarly across countries. Similarly, Medicare pays for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy for cancer provided the patient meets certain criteria. Services Australia reports that external breast prosthesis reimbursements scheme could cover the cost of the device for women who have had breast cancer.

For instance, The Australian government reimburses up to USD 400 for each replacement or new external breast prosthesis for breast cancer patients who have undergone breast surgery. Every two years from the date of the most recent prosthesis purchase, one can submit a claim for reimbursement. This deadline applies irrespective of the amount of the most recent reimbursement. These factors are driving revenue growth during the forecast period.

Restraints:

One of the major restraints of breast reconstruction industry is the presence of viable alternatives, particularly non-surgical procedures. In addition, the failure of a product owing to a defect is an additional significant factor in constraining growth. There have been several product recalls over the years due to defects or other problems.

For instance, on 30 December 2021, The FDA announced that it had ordered Allergan recall its BIOCELL textured breast implants due to the risk of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). The recall also includes various breast implants manufactured by BIOCELL, such as Natrelle Inspira silicone-filled breast implants, Natrelle silicone-filled breast implants, Natrelle saline-filled breast implants, and Natrelle 410 highly cohesive anatomically shaped silicone-filled breast implants.

Growth Projections:

The breast reconstruction market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 464.8 Million in 2021 to USD 826.2 Million in 2030. Increasing awareness regarding breast reconstruction treatment is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

One technical innovation in cancer treatment is breast tomosynthesis, often known as 3-D mammography. This method utilizes images captured from all sides to render a breast in what appears to be three dimensions. The development of innovative mammography products by a number of market-leading businesses is driving the expansion of this industry. On May 18, 2022, Therapixel, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) software for women's health, announced the introduction of MammoScreen 2.0, a 2D and 3D version that can incorporate previously acquired mammograms into its analysis.

By comparing a mammogram to others, MammoScreen is able to perform better. The deep learning algorithm created by Therapixel can acquire new knowledge from existing visual data. The new MammoScreen can detect and categorize soft tissue lesions and worrisome calcifications in mammography and tomosynthesis pictures automatically.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report Mentor Worldwide LLC, AbbVie, Sientra, Inc, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Sebbin, Establishment Labs S.A., integra LifeSciences, RTI Surgical, Ideal Implant Incorporated.

On 17 May 2022 , GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately held medical technology business that offers Healthcare Aesthetic Solutions, launched the debut of FixNip NRI, an Advanced Nipple Areola Complex (NAC) Reconstruction Implant.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 464.8 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 6.5 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 826.2 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, procedure, by type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mentor Worldwide LLC., AbbVie, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Sebbin, Establishment Labs S.A., Integra LifeSciences, RTI Surgical, and IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented breast reconstruction market on the basis of product, procedure, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Breast Implant

a. Silicone Implants

b. Saline Implants

Shape

a. Round Implants

b. Anatomical Implants

Tissue Expander



Acellular Dermal Matrix

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Immediate Procedures



Delayed Procedures



Revision Procedures

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Unilateral Breast Reconstruction



Bilateral

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Cosmetology Clinics



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

