Breast Reconstruction Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our study, we have segmented the breast reconstruction market by technology, type, and placement.The technology considered in the study include inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary, and transumbilical.







The type of breast reconstructions covered in this report include breast implants and implants accessories.Breast implants segment is further sub-segmented into silicone implants, and saline implants.







Implant accessories are further sub-segmented into acellular dermal matrix (ADM), and synthetic. The placement considered in this study are dual-plane insertion subglandular insertion, submuscular insertion.



The breast reconstruction market is estimated to account for US$ 684.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 526.5 Mn in 2017.







The growth of breast reconstruction market is attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. For instance, according the Breastcancer.org, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer in 2018. However, breast reconstruction procedures involve a large number of complications. Most common complication associated with silicone and saline breast reconstruction are capsular contracture, reoperation, implant removal, and rupture or deflation of the implant. In addition to the complications, low awareness among populace coupled with high cost of surgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) 2017, less than half of the women that requires mastectomy are currently offered breast reconstruction surgery in the U.S. due to unawareness of healthcare providers and patients.







Breast reconstruction is performed for increasing the breast volume post-weight reduction or pregnancy, after mastectomy for breast cancer and also for esthetic purposes & other cosmetic reasons.Reconstructive surgery is one of the best option for reenacting the shape of the breast after surgery breast removal surgery in cancer.







Various breast reconstruction are used to rebuild the breast and these breast reconstruction are made up of a flexible silicone outer shell or saline (Salt Water).







The market for breast reconstruction has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, and rising prevalence of breast cancer in Mexico are likely to boost the growth of breast reconstruction market in North America.







The market for breast reconstruction consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS among others.







