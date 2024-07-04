Breast Tissue Expander Market size is set to grow by USD 282.4 million from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of breast cancer boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast tissue expander market size is estimated to grow by USD 282.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing awareness programs for breast cancer. However, high costs associated with breast reconstruction surgeries poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., and Specialty Surgical Products Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global breast tissue expander market 2024-2028

Breast Tissue Expander Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 282.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., and Specialty Surgical Products Inc.

Market Driver

The global breast tissue expander market is witnessing growth due to the rising incidence of breast cancer and associated risk factors. Notable risk factors include genetic mutations, reproductive history, previous radiation therapy, alcohol consumption, and hormone intake. In response, various organizations are promoting education and awareness programs, as well as offering breast screening facilities for early detection. For instance, the Department of Health in Australia operates the BreastScreen Australia program, which invites women aged between 50 and 74 for free mammograms every two years. The government plans to invest USD64.3 million to extend this program to women aged 70-74. Non-government organizations are also launching podcast series to educate the public about breast cancer. These initiatives aim to reduce breast cancer mortality rates and drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

The Breast Tissue Expander market is witnessing significant growth in the Breast Reconstruction market, driven by the rising number of Breast Cancer diagnoses and increasing awareness. Reimbursements for Breast Reconstruction Treatment are also boosting market expansion. Trends include 3D-printed implants using Resomer bioresorbable polymer, silicone implants, and clinical trials for tissue expanders. Mastectomy patients opt for breast prosthetics as alternatives. Product failures and recalls have affected market players like Allergan, impacting the Breast Implants segment. Regulatory challenges and high costs are key concerns. Aging population and demand for cosmetic procedures in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Clinics drive market growth. Product shape insights include rectangular, crescent, and round expanders for various reconstructive surgeries and cosmetic procedures. Patient satisfaction, post-surgery complications, scar management, and surgical oncology are critical factors. Other applications include Forehead Skin Reconstruction, Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction. Surgical techniques and patient preferences influence market trends.

Market Challenges

The global breast tissue expander market growth may be hindered by the high cost of breast reconstruction surgeries. In developing countries like South Africa , the cost of surgery, follow-up fees, diagnostic tests, hospital stays, and breast implants add up to an average cost of USD4,500 for a mastectomy and USD3100 - USD10,000 for breast reconstruction. These expenses can limit patient access, particularly in countries where medical aid coverage is limited. In the US, while insurance coverage is more extensive, out-of-pocket costs remain significant, with breast reconstruction surgeries costing an average of USD10,000 - USD30,000 for those uninsured and USD10,000 - USD12,000 for insured individuals. These high costs may deter patients from seeking necessary treatment, ultimately impacting the demand for breast tissue expanders.

, the cost of surgery, follow-up fees, diagnostic tests, hospital stays, and breast implants add up to an average cost of for a mastectomy and - for breast reconstruction. These expenses can limit patient access, particularly in countries where medical aid coverage is limited. In the US, while insurance coverage is more extensive, out-of-pocket costs remain significant, with breast reconstruction surgeries costing an average of - for those uninsured and - for insured individuals. These high costs may deter patients from seeking necessary treatment, ultimately impacting the demand for breast tissue expanders. The Breast Tissue Expander market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. Allergan dominates the Breast Implants segment, but Tissue Expanders are gaining popularity due to their use in various reconstructive procedures. Acellular Dermal Matrix is a key component in tissue expander surgeries, offering advantages in wound closure and tissue regeneration. Challenges in this market include regulatory hurdles, high costs, and patient preferences for ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and clinics. Product shape, such as rectangular, crescent, or round, influences surgeon preference and patient satisfaction. Reconstructive surgeries, including Forehead Skin Reconstruction, Scalp Reconstruction, and Face & Neck Reconstruction, also drive demand. Post-surgery complications, scar management, and patient satisfaction are crucial factors. Surgical oncology, Breast Conserving Surgery, and Reconstruction options further expand the market. Quality of life and patient preferences are key drivers, as an aging population seeks various aesthetic procedures.

Segment Overview

This breast tissue expander market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Cosmetology clinics

1.3 Cancer institutes Product 2.1 Saline-filled breast tissue expanders

2.2 Air-filled breast tissue expanders Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The Breast Tissue Expander market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing breast reconstruction surgeries and the rising preference for aesthetic enhancements. These expanders are used to gradually expand the breast tissue prior to breast implant surgery. Major players in this market include Allergan, Sientra, and Mentor. They invest in research and development to innovate and improve their product offerings. The market is expected to continue expanding due to rising consumer awareness and affordability of these procedures.

Research Analysis

The Breast Tissue Expander market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness and early detection of breast cancer. Reimbursements for breast reconstruction surgeries, including tissue expanders, are driving market expansion. Mastectomy patients often require tissue expanders to prepare the chest wall for breast reconstruction or for those opting for cosmetic procedures. Innovations in medical technology, such as 3D-printed implants and Resomer bioresorbable polymers, are transforming the market. Clinical trials for new tissue expanders and alternatives, like liposuction and acellular dermal matrix, are underway. However, challenges such as capsular contracture, product failures, recalls, and regulatory hurdles pose risks. High costs and the aging population's increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries are other market drivers. Tissue expanders are also used in reconstructive surgeries for forehead skin reconstruction, scalp reconstruction, face & neck reconstruction, and other applications. Ambulatory Surgical Centers, hospitals, and clinics are key distribution channels.

Market Research Overview

The Breast Tissue Expander market is a subsegment of the larger Breast Reconstruction market, which is driven by the increasing incidence of Breast Cancer and growing awareness about early detection and treatment. Reimbursements for breast reconstruction treatments, including tissue expanders, are a significant factor fueling market growth. Mastectomy and breast prosthetics are common breast reconstruction methods, with tissue expanders used to prepare the breast tissue for implant placement. Innovations in medical technology, such as 3D-printed implants and Resomer bioresorbable polymer, are transforming the market. Clinical trials for new products and surgical techniques are ongoing, with liposuction and capsular contracture being areas of focus. Product failures and recalls have posed challenges to market players, with Allergan's breast implant scandal being a notable example. The Breast Implants segment, which includes tissue expanders, accounts for a significant share of the market. Reconstructive surgeries and cosmetic procedures are key application areas, with patient preferences and quality of life being crucial factors. Regulatory challenges and high costs are major market restraints, with ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and clinics being the primary end-users. Product shape, including rectangular, crescent, and round, is a significant factor influencing patient satisfaction and post-surgery complications. Other applications of tissue expanders include forehead skin reconstruction, scalp reconstruction, face & neck reconstruction, and breast augmentation. Surgical oncology, breast conserving surgery, and reconstruction options are also areas of interest in the market. Patient satisfaction, scar management, and surgical techniques are critical factors influencing market growth. Overall, the Breast Tissue Expander market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for breast reconstruction treatments, technological innovations, and patient preferences.

