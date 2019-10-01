Breast Ultrasound Market Worth $6.36 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 14.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast ultrasound market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. Various factors such as high prevalence of breast cancer, various awareness initiatives, and rapid technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, attributable to the rising demand for technologically advanced imaging techniques for early detection

Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer

Asia Pacific breast ultrasound market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding the disease and its treatment procedures

Prominent market players are General Electric Company; Hitachi, Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemens Healthineers AG; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Fukuda Denshi; and Hologic, Inc. The key companies are undertaking various initiatives, such as product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the market

Governments and non-profit organizations from around the world engage in various initiatives to raise awareness regarding breast cancer. The aim of these initiatives is to highlight the importance of awareness and early diagnosis and to raise funds to support research on breast cancer. For instance, Breast Cancer Awareness is a worldwide annual awareness campaign organized by thousands of organizations in the month of October. The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Similarly, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) organizes various programs, such as Breast Cancer Awareness and National Mammography Program, to encourage early detection, education, and support services. Under the National Mammography Program, NBCF has also partnered with various medical facilities in U.S. to provide free breast cancer diagnosis services to the underserved women in the country.

Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for various imaging techniques for the screening of breast cancer, thereby, boosting the market growth. Moreover, supportive reimbursement policies for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment is also anticipated to boost the breast ultrasound market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast ultrasound market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Breast Ultrasound Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Conventional Breast Ultrasound (CBUS)



Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS)

Breast Ultrasound End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital



Diagnostics Imaging Laboratories



Others

Breast Ultrasound Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

