Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size Worth $3.90 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breastfeeding accessories market size is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2030. An increasing women's employment rate is expected to surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories, thereby propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the data from the World Bank and the International Labor Organization, 55% of women in the U.S. are employed, whereas this number increases in the U.K. with 59% women employability. Working women are more likely to purchase breastfeeding accessories, thus, with a surge in the women's employment rate, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the breastmilk storage and feeding segment dominated the market with a share of over 15.0% in 2021 owing to an increase in the women's employment rate.

The postpartum recovery accessories product segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. An increase in the number of births is anticipated to have a significant impact on the use of postpartum recovery accessories.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 owing to the presence of a large target population and an increase in the birth rate.

Browse Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book - Breast Pump, Wearable Breast Pump & Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, there has been a rise in the global birth rate. For instance, as per the latest report by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), the global fertility rate has touched 2.3 births per woman, which is well above the replacement rate. Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of milk banks across the globe. For instance, as per the European Milk Bank Association, there are 280 active milk banks in Europe. Likewise, according to the International Breastfeeding Journal, there were 80 milk banks in India as of 2020. Thus, with the establishment of milk banks globally, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine and the lifting of lockdown impositions, the market may witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the opening of offices globally and the initiation of work from office or hybrid work settings. For instance, Microsoft has given their employees 30 days to shift towards a new pattern of hybrid working setting, which has started from February 2022. Furthermore, many market players are initiating strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and awareness campaigns to expand their reach. For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC and Laura & Co. are increasing awareness among the target population by arranging programs and distributing magazines. Thus, the aforementioned factors may help the market grow over the forecast period.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breastfeeding accessories market on the basis of product and region:

Breastfeeding Accessories Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Nipple Care Products

Breast Shells

Breast Pads

Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products

Breastmilk Storage and Feeding

o Coolers

o Others

o o Perineal Cooling Pads

Breast Heating Pads

Breast Cooling Pads

Baby Weighing Scales

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Nursing Tank Tops

Lactation Massager

Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags

Postpartum Recovery Accessories

o Disposable Gowns

o Nursing Pillow

o Others



Breastfeeding Accessories Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o o Europe

o U. K .

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain



o K o o o o Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o o o o o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Colombia

o Argentina

o o o o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

List of Key Players in Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chiaro Technology Limited

Pigeon Corporation

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group Limited

