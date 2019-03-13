Breastfeeding Accessories Market to Hit $1,598.5 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany dominated the Europe breastfeeding accessories market and was valued at around USD 47.8 million in the year 2018. Increasing breastfeeding rates coupled with an increasing number of working mothers should propel demand. Presence of long period of paid maternity leave along with entitlement to breastfeeding breaks without loss of salary should further augment growth. Implementation of WHO code and establishment of the National Committee on Breastfeeding for promoting lactation among mothers will boost the global market expansion.

The global breastfeeding accessories industry is projected to achieve 11%+ CAGR in the coming years supported by recent advancements in breastfeeding accessories.

The Breastfeeding Accessories Market will surpass USD 1,598.5 million by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing breastfeeding rates will drive market growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the importance of breastfeeding due to various government and non-government initiatives will augment industry expansion.

Implementation of policies favoring breastfeeding along with encouragement and support from lactation consultants and breastfeeding advocacy groups will fuel business growth. An increasing number of working mothers along with the soaring adoption of better technologies for breast milk collection will propel breastfeeding accessories industry demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1820

The growing popularity of breast milk substitute formulas owing to the misconception that it is equivalent to breast milk, low cost and adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyle will restrain breastfeeding accessories market growth. Furthermore, the high cost incurred due to the repeated purchase of breastfeeding accessories will impede breastfeeding accessories industry expansion.

Breast milk storage bag market was valued around USD 155.4 million in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to increasing adoption of breast pumps and growing need of working mothers to collect breastmilk and store it for use at a later point in time. Advantages of breast milk storage bags such as greater convenience, a requirement of less storage space in refrigerators, low costs, and disposable nature will further stimulate demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 38 market data tables & 19 figures & charts from the report, "Breastfeeding Accessories Market By Products (Breast Milk Bottles, Breast Milk Storage Bags, Sore Nipple Cream, Nursing Pads, Cleaning Products, Nipple Shields, Breast Shells), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breastfeeding-accessories-market

Breast shells are anticipated to grow at 9.7% owing to benefits such as increased comfort and protection of nipples which have become tender from breastfeeding and correction of flat or inverted nipples. The relief provided from the usage of breast shells from mild breast engorgement should further boost demand.

Indian market is forecast to grow at 11.2% over the forecast period owing to the presence of large unmet needs, rising per capita income and development of healthcare infrastructure. Increasing breastfeeding initiation rates along with growing awareness regarding breastfeeding owing to various public and private sector initiatives will fuel the global market growth.

Prominent industry players in breastfeeding accessories market include Medela, Ardo Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Bailey Medical, Whittlestone, Büttner-Frank, Acute Ideas, Pigeon Corporation, Ameda, NUK USA, Linco Baby Merchandise Works, Hygeia Health, Mayborn Group, KaWeCo. The industry players adopt strategies such as new product development and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolio and strengthen their industry presence.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1820

Browse Related Reports:

Breast Pump Market By Products (Open System, Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pump, Battery Powered Pump, Electric Pump), By Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-pump-market

Medical Fluid Bags Market By Products (Blood Bags, Intravenous Bags, Drain Bags [Surgical, Urinary], Enema Bags, Biohazard Disposable Bags, Breast Milk Bags, Reagent Bags, Dialysis Bags), By Material (PVC Compounds, Polyolefins, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes), By End-Use (Hospital, Blood Banks, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-fluid-bags-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org/

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Links

Breastfeeding Accessories Market size

Read Our Exclusive Blog

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.