Breastfeeding Supplies Market in the Personal Products Industry in the US to reach $ 895.19 million|Technavio

The report on the breastfeeding supplies market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the more number of working women and nuclear families, the increased number of mothers with lower milk supply, and the greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value.

The breastfeeding supplies market analysis in the US includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value as one of the prime reasons driving the breastfeeding supplies market growth in the US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The breastfeeding supplies market in the US covers the following areas:

Breastfeeding Supplies Market In the US Sizing

Breastfeeding Supplies Market In the US Forecast

Breastfeeding Supplies Market In the US Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Ameda Inc.

Ardo medical AG

Artsana Spa

Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

BelleMa Co.

Comotomo Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medela AG

Pigeon Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Breast pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Breast milk storage and feeding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other breastfeeding accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

0-6 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7-12 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

