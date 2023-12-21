Breath Analyzers Market to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 28% of market growth- Technavio

Technavio

21 Dec, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breath analyzers market is expected to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by technology (fuel cell, semiconductor, and infrared), end-user (law enforcement, enterprise, and healthcare and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the leading economies that contribute to growth in North America. The growth in the market is also driven by factors like stringent road safety legislation, rapid adoption of technically advanced products, and the presence of large players in the region.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Safety Devices LLC, AK GlobalTech Corp, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., AlcoPro Inc, BreathalyzerAlcoholTester.com, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, GreenWon, Guth Laboratories Inc, Hanwei Electronics Group Corp, Intoximeters, KHN Solutions Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Mangal Security Products, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pacific Data Systems Australia, PAS Systems International Inc., Quest Products LLC, and SENTECH USA INC

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers a breath analyzer namely AlcoMate Premium AL7000 breath alcohol tester which eliminates two fundamental flaws sensor degradation and the turnaround cycle.

Breath Analyzers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The fuel cell segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is due to the higher accuracy that these devices can deliver. 

Breath Analyzers Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • Rapid growth of e-commerce
  • Growing awareness of breath analyzers
  • Growing applications in healthcare

The rapid growth of e-commerce is a key factor driving market growth. Different opportunities for breath analyzer producers in terms of supply and expansion have emerged as a result of the rapid growth of online commerce over recent years. Moreover, with the advent of eCommerce, new regions were also able to be reached by manufacturers, and their distribution was streamlined.

Major Trend 

Related Reports:

The rehabilitation equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.67 billion at a CAGR of 4.44% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.91 million at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2023 and 2028. 

What are the key data covered in this Breath Analyzers Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breath analyzers market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the breath analyzers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the breath analyzers market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breath analyzers market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology 

Market Segmentation by  End-User

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio

