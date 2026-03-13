Breath Analyzers Market worth $5.63 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Breath Analyzers Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.95 billion in 2026 to USD 5.63 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Breath Analyzers Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Breath Analyzers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.95 billion

USD 2.95 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.63 billion

USD 5.63 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.8%

Breath Analyzers Market Trends & Insights:

By technology, fuel cells dominated the market, with a share of 58.0% in 2025.

By application, drug abuse detection is expected to record the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share of 30.4% in 2025.

The increasing number of road accidents caused by alcohol consumption is a major factor driving the demand for breath analyzers worldwide. Alcohol-impaired driving significantly increases the risk of fatal crashes, prompting governments and traffic authorities to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. Breath analyzers play a critical role in detecting alcohol levels quickly and accurately during roadside inspections, accident investigations, and driver screenings. The rising awareness about the societal and economic burden of alcohol-related accidents has encouraged governments to implement routine sobriety checkpoints and mass alcohol testing programs. Additionally, transport companies and public safety agencies are deploying breath analyzers to ensure drivers operate vehicles responsibly. With road safety becoming a global public health priority, investments in advanced alcohol detection technologies are increasing. As accident-prevention strategies continue to emphasize alcohol monitoring, the widespread adoption of breath analyzers across law enforcement and transportation sectors is expected to expand significantly.

Fuel cells accounted for the largest share of the breath analyzers market in 2025.

Fuel-cell technology demonstrates exceptional selectivity for ethanol, the primary compound measured in breath alcohol testing. Unlike semiconductor sensors that may react with other volatile organic compounds such as acetone or methanol, fuel-cell sensors specifically oxidize ethanol to generate an electrical signal proportional to its concentration. This high selectivity ensures more accurate results even in individuals with medical conditions or environmental exposure to other chemicals. The ability to deliver precise readings without interference enhances trust among regulatory bodies, employers, and healthcare professionals. As a result, fuel-cell breath analyzers are widely preferred in professional and evidential applications.

Law enforcement agencies accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Many countries have introduced random breath testing (RBT) programs as a preventive strategy to deter drunk driving. Under these programs, law enforcement officers can stop drivers at random and test their BAC levels with portable breath analyzers. This approach has proven highly effective in reducing alcohol-related road accidents and fatalities. The success of RBT programs has led to their expansion across several regions, requiring law enforcement agencies to procure large numbers of breath-testing devices. Continuous enforcement operations, including roadside checkpoints and highway patrols, require reliable, durable breath analyzers, thereby making law enforcement the largest end-user segment in the global market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the breath analyzers market during the forecast period.

Increasing alcohol consumption across several Asia Pacific countries has contributed to a growing number of alcohol-related road accidents. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing social lifestyles have led to higher alcohol intake, particularly among younger populations. Governments are responding to the rise in drunk driving incidents by implementing stricter monitoring and testing measures. Breath analyzers are increasingly being used by traffic police to detect intoxicated drivers and improve road safety. As authorities intensify roadside testing and law enforcement activities, demand for breath alcohol detection devices is expected to grow significantly across major Asia Pacific countries.

Top Companies in Breath Analyzers Market:

The Top Companies in Breath Analyzers Market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Lifeloc Technologies (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (ACS) (Canada), Intoximeters, Inc. (US), Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. (Australia), AK GlobalTech (India), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), EnviteC Wismar GmbH (Germany), Andatech Private Limited (Australia), Lion Laboratories (UK), CMI, Inc. (US), Advanced Safety Devices (UK), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Bedfont Scientific Ltd. (UK), PAS Systems International (US), AlcoPro, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), C4 Development Ltd. (UK), Guth Laboratories (US), Canary Health Technologies (Canada), Humors Tech (US), Hound Labs (US), Breathomix (Netherlands), and Owlstone Medical (UK).

